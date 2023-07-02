Start your week smart: Baltimore mass shooting, Supreme Court rulings, protests in France

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Updated 9:02 AM EDT, Sun July 2, 2023
'All of Baltimore is grieving': What officials know about mass shooting
We’ve got some good news this Fourth of July weekend if you’re planning a big cookout: Overall prices for foods typically found at such gatherings are down slightly from last year’s record high.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party, officials said. Mayor Brandon Scott described the incident as a “reckless, cowardly act.”
    • The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, rejecting a program aimed at delivering up to $20,000 of relief to millions of borrowers. The court also limited LGBTQ protections by ruling in favor of a Christian web designer who refuses to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings.
    • The mayor of a Paris suburb said his home was attacked, calling it “an assassination attempt” on his family amid ongoing unrest in the country. France has been rocked by protests after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed by a police officer in Nanterre.
    • A union representing about 160,000 actors has put plans to go on strike against major studios and streaming services on hold. The contract had been due to expire at midnight Friday but was extended until July 12 as negotiations continue.
    • Fox News will pay $12 million to settle a pair of major lawsuits brought by former producer Abby Grossberg. She had accused the network of pressuring her into giving false testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case, and of fostering a deeply misogynist workplace.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    Many people in the US will be enjoying the third day of a four-day weekend as most offices will be closed. Wall Street, however, will be open for business — at least for half a day of what’s expected to be light trading. All US financial markets will close at 1 p.m. ET.

    Tuesday
    July 4 is Independence Day. All the usual suspects — banks, the Postal Service, non-essential government offices and most businesses — will be closed. Restaurants and retailers are typically the exceptions, although if you need to run out at the last minute for a jumbo pack of hot dogs, don’t go to Costco. It will be closed.

    The day also marks one year since the mass shooting along a July Fourth parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead and dozens more injured. The suspect pleaded not guilty last August to 117 criminal charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each deceased victim.

    Wednesday
    A sentencing hearing for the gunman who pleaded guilty to killing 23 people and injuring dozens more at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 is set to begin and is expected to last several days to allow for victim impact statements. The shooter will likely be given 90 consecutive life sentences for one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in modern US history.

    Thursday
    Walt Nauta, the aide charged alongside former President Donald Trump for the alleged mishandling of classified documents from the White House, is set to be arraigned in Miami. Nauta was expected to be arraigned last week, but his hearing was rescheduled after his flight to Florida was canceled due to storms. Nauta faces six counts, including several obstruction and concealment-related charges. He is expected to plead not guilty.

    Friday
    The June jobs report caps off the holiday-shortened week, with economists waiting to see if the labor market can once again exceed expectations. The US added a hefty 339,000 jobs in May, although there was also a sizable jump in the unemployment rate, which rose to 3.7% from 3.4%.

    One Thing: What is Russia after the rebellion?
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance checks in from Moscow to examine what comes next for Russia and President Vladimir Putin after a brief rebellion led by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Listen for more.

    Photos of the week

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, leaves the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, June 24.
    Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, leaves the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, June 24.
    Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
    Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor, is unloaded at a pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28. The deep-sea vessel was carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic when it suffered a "catastrophic implosion."
    Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor, is unloaded at a pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28. The deep-sea vessel was carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic when it suffered a "catastrophic implosion."
    Paul Daly/The Canadian Press/AP
    Linda Elmquist kisses her dog Scooter on Friday, June 23, after he won the annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California.
    Linda Elmquist kisses her dog Scooter on Friday, June 23, after he won the annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California.
    Carlos Barria/Reuters
    Search-and-rescue teams work in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, after a Russian missile hit the Ria Lounge, a popular pizza restaurant, on Tuesday, June 27. At least 11 people were killed in what was the deadliest attack against civilians in months.
    Search-and-rescue teams work in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, after a Russian missile hit the Ria Lounge, a popular pizza restaurant, on Tuesday, June 27. At least 11 people were killed in what was the deadliest attack against civilians in months.
    Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
    A mansion in Malibu, California, was made to look like Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse as part of promotional efforts for the new "Barbie" movie from Warner Bros. that is set for release on July 21. The house, which is fitted out with cowboy gear, an outdoor disco dance floor, an infinity pool and a wardrobe full of clothes, is available to rent on Airbnb. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
    A mansion in Malibu, California, was made to look like Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse as part of promotional efforts for the new "Barbie" movie from Warner Bros. that is set for release on July 21. The house, which is fitted out with cowboy gear, an outdoor disco dance floor, an infinity pool and a wardrobe full of clothes, is available to rent on Airbnb. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
    Airbnb/Handout/Reuters
    Emergency medical technicians treat a woman who was suffering from heat exhaustion in the border community of Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday, June 26. She recovered with their help, according to the Reuters news agency. Millions of Americans have been sweltering under a heat wave that has brought triple-digit temperatures to parts of the South.
    Emergency medical technicians treat a woman who was suffering from heat exhaustion in the border community of Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday, June 26. She recovered with their help, according to the Reuters news agency. Millions of Americans have been sweltering under a heat wave that has brought triple-digit temperatures to parts of the South.
    Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters
    Police clash with protesters in Nanterre, France, on Thursday, June 29. Violent protests took place in several suburbs of Paris after a 17-year-old was allegedly shot by police during a traffic stop.
    Police clash with protesters in Nanterre, France, on Thursday, June 29. Violent protests took place in several suburbs of Paris after a 17-year-old was allegedly shot by police during a traffic stop.
    Christophe Ena/AP
    A person looks out a window while watching the Pride Parade in New York City on Sunday, June 25.
    A person looks out a window while watching the Pride Parade in New York City on Sunday, June 25.
    David Dee Delgado/Reuters
    Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the skyline in Chicago as swimmers stand near the shoreline of Lake Michigan on Wednesday, June 28. The smoke has been affecting air quality for millions of Americans from the Midwest to the East Coast.
    Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the skyline in Chicago as swimmers stand near the shoreline of Lake Michigan on Wednesday, June 28. The smoke has been affecting air quality for millions of Americans from the Midwest to the East Coast.
    Scott Olson/Getty Images
    An elephant named Muthu Raja is seen inside a cage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday, June 23, ahead of his relocation to Thailand. The ailing elephant was donated by Thailand to Sri Lanka in 2001, according to the Reuters news agency, and he spent much of his time at a Buddhist temple carrying relics in processions. He was going back to Thailand to receive medical treatment.
    An elephant named Muthu Raja is seen inside a cage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday, June 23, ahead of his relocation to Thailand. The ailing elephant was donated by Thailand to Sri Lanka in 2001, according to the Reuters news agency, and he spent much of his time at a Buddhist temple carrying relics in processions. He was going back to Thailand to receive medical treatment.
    Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images
    Scot Peterson, the former school resource officer who stayed outside during a 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, reacts in court on Thursday, June 29, after he was found not guilty of seven counts of felony child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.
    Scot Peterson, the former school resource officer who stayed outside during a 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, reacts in court on Thursday, June 29, after he was found not guilty of seven counts of felony child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.
    Amy Beth Bennett/Pool/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP
    New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is doused by teammates after he threw a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, June 28. It was the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history.
    New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is doused by teammates after he threw a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, June 28. It was the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history.
    Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
    People from a small farming village in Aliaga, Philippines, are covered in banana leaves and mud as they take part in an annual ritual celebrating the feast of St. John the Baptist on Saturday, June 24.
    People from a small farming village in Aliaga, Philippines, are covered in banana leaves and mud as they take part in an annual ritual celebrating the feast of St. John the Baptist on Saturday, June 24.
    Jes Aznar/Getty Images
    Adrian Reyes, representing Canada, prepares backstage before competing in the Miss International Queen pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, on Saturday, June 24. Miss International Queen has been described by organizers as the world's largest beauty pageant for transgender women.
    Adrian Reyes, representing Canada, prepares backstage before competing in the Miss International Queen pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, on Saturday, June 24. Miss International Queen has been described by organizers as the world's largest beauty pageant for transgender women.
    Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
    Nigel Tan fights Alexander Tang during a virtual taekwondo match in Singapore on Friday, June 23.
    Nigel Tan fights Alexander Tang during a virtual taekwondo match in Singapore on Friday, June 23.
    Edgar Su/Reuters
    Vanilla the chimpanzee, who had been caged for her entire life, reacts after seeing the sky for the first time at the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida. The 28-year-old chimp moved to the sanctuary last year and had been quarantined and acclimating to her new home.
    Vanilla the chimpanzee, who had been caged for her entire life, reacts after seeing the sky for the first time at the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida. The 28-year-old chimp moved to the sanctuary last year and had been quarantined and acclimating to her new home.
    Save the Chimps/Reuters
    People cool off at a water park in Nanjing, China, on Friday, June 23.
    People cool off at a water park in Nanjing, China, on Friday, June 23.
    AFP/Getty Images
    Players from the St. Kilda Saints and the Brisbane Lione get tangled up during an Australian Football League match on Friday, June 23.
    Players from the St. Kilda Saints and the Brisbane Lione get tangled up during an Australian Football League match on Friday, June 23.
    Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
    Members of the Wagner mercenary group patrol a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday, June 24. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led his troops into Rostov-on-Don and claimed to have taken control of key military facilities in the Voronezh region, where there was an apparent clash between Wagner units and Russian forces. The short-lived mutiny fizzled out almost as suddenly as it began.
    Members of the Wagner mercenary group patrol a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday, June 24. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led his troops into Rostov-on-Don and claimed to have taken control of key military facilities in the Voronezh region, where there was an apparent clash between Wagner units and Russian forces. The short-lived mutiny fizzled out almost as suddenly as it began.
    Stringer/Reuters
    Muslim pilgrims crowd Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Tuesday, June 27.
    Muslim pilgrims crowd Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Tuesday, June 27.
    Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images
    Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday, June 24. Boumkwo finished in last place, 19 seconds behind the next slowest athlete, but she still emerged as an unlikely hero. Injuries had forced her teammates out of the event, and she stepped up to help Belgium avoid relegation from the first division. (Athletes are awarded a point just for taking part in an event.)
    Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday, June 24. Boumkwo finished in last place, 19 seconds behind the next slowest athlete, but she still emerged as an unlikely hero. Injuries had forced her teammates out of the event, and she stepped up to help Belgium avoid relegation from the first division. (Athletes are awarded a point just for taking part in an event.)
    Erik van Leeuwen/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images
    China's Zihan Kong performs Friday, June 23, during the Awards Gala at the USA International Ballet Competition, which was held in Jackson, Mississippi.
    China's Zihan Kong performs Friday, June 23, during the Awards Gala at the USA International Ballet Competition, which was held in Jackson, Mississippi.
    Rogelio V. Solis/AP
    The LSU Tigers baseball team celebrates after defeating Florida to win the College World Series on Monday, June 26.
    The LSU Tigers baseball team celebrates after defeating Florida to win the College World Series on Monday, June 26.
    Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images
    A man stands outside of a car that had its windows smashed and tires slashed outside the headquarters of the opposition All People's Congress party in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Monday, June 26. Sierra Leone's electoral commission acknowledged some pockets of violence as the country looked to elect its next president.
    A man stands outside of a car that had its windows smashed and tires slashed outside the headquarters of the opposition All People's Congress party in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Monday, June 26. Sierra Leone's electoral commission acknowledged some pockets of violence as the country looked to elect its next president.
    John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
    Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of Greece's center-right New Democracy party, waves to supporters during a pre-election speech in Athens on Friday, June 23. A couple of days later, he had comfortably won a second four-year term as prime minister.
    Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of Greece's center-right New Democracy party, waves to supporters during a pre-election speech in Athens on Friday, June 23. A couple of days later, he had comfortably won a second four-year term as prime minister.
    Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
    Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston is defended by Mercedes Russell during a WNBA game in Seattle on Thursday, June 22. Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft, was recently named to the league's All-Star team.
    Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston is defended by Mercedes Russell during a WNBA game in Seattle on Thursday, June 22. Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft, was recently named to the league's All-Star team.
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images
    Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a train derailment caused a bridge to collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24. No injuries were reported.
    Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a train derailment caused a bridge to collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24. No injuries were reported.
    Matthew Brown/AP
    Sheep are sold ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday at a livestock market in Jonggol, Indonesia, on Monday, June 26.
    Sheep are sold ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday at a livestock market in Jonggol, Indonesia, on Monday, June 26.
    Dita Alangkara/AP
    An artistic swimming team from Mexico competes at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Wednesday, June 28.
    An artistic swimming team from Mexico competes at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Wednesday, June 28.
    Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images
    Russian President Vladimir Putin walks down stairs before delivering a speech at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, June 27. During his speech, he thanked Russian forces for stopping "civil war."
    Russian President Vladimir Putin walks down stairs before delivering a speech at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, June 27. During his speech, he thanked Russian forces for stopping "civil war."
    Sergei Guneev/Sputnik/Pool/Reuters
    A crowd watches Elton John perform at the Glastonbury Festival in Glastonbury, England, on Sunday, June 25.
    A crowd watches Elton John perform at the Glastonbury Festival in Glastonbury, England, on Sunday, June 25.
    Leon Neal/Getty Images
    Astronomers have detected a crucial carbon molecule in space for the first time using the James Webb Space Telescope. The compound, called methyl cation or CH3+, was traced back to a young star system located 1,350 light-years away from Earth in the Orion Nebula, according to NASA.
    Astronomers have detected a crucial carbon molecule in space for the first time using the James Webb Space Telescope. The compound, called methyl cation or CH3+, was traced back to a young star system located 1,350 light-years away from Earth in the Orion Nebula, according to NASA.
    ESA/Webb/NASA/CSA
    The crew of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. moves into place as Truex pits during a Cup Series race in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 25.
    The crew of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. moves into place as Truex pits during a Cup Series race in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 25.
    Logan Riely/Getty Images
    A pair of Mazarine blue butterflies mate in an alpine meadow near Innervals, Austria, on Sunday, June 25.
    A pair of Mazarine blue butterflies mate in an alpine meadow near Innervals, Austria, on Sunday, June 25.
    Sean Gallup/Getty Images
    Caner Can Özkan and Hamide Büşra Çağlar, who got engaged in Turkey before a deadly earthquake earlier this year, were married Tuesday, June 27, in the Antakya Pazar Yeri container city where their families were staying. See last week in 30 photos.
    Caner Can Özkan and Hamide Büşra Çağlar, who got engaged in Turkey before a deadly earthquake earlier this year, were married Tuesday, June 27, in the Antakya Pazar Yeri container city where their families were staying. See last week in 30 photos.
    Dia Images/Getty Images
    The week in 35 photos

    Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will air live on Tuesday from 7 p.m. ET to 1 a.m. ET. The event will feature fireworks shows and performances from Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Zac Brown Band, Leon Bridges, Sheryl Crow, Darius Rucker and other artists.

    Music
    Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” drops on Friday. Swift has been on a yearslong journey to rerecord new versions of her first six albums, calling them “Taylor’s Version” albums, after her former label Big Machine sold the master recordings of her catalog in 2019.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    Wimbledon, one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in tennis, officially gets underway on Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. Men’s No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic will be seeking his fifth straight Wimbledon singles title, while women’s No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina looks to defend her crown.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge over the holiday weekend? Take CNN’s special edition Independence Day Quiz! Test your knowledge of American history and the Fourth of July. So far, 49% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off …

    ‘America the Beautiful’
    While Ray Charles’ version brings the house down, Alan Jackson’s gentle rendition has its heart in the right place.
    (Click here to view)

