CNN —

Taylor Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, have proven that they’ll do whatever it takes to get to an Eras Tour concert, even if it means playing hooky from work.

One Swiftie in Cincinnati did just that, telling WKRC on Thursday that she called in sick from work to get in line early for merchandise ahead of a show on Saturday – and she dressed in a full on disguise in an attempt to conceal her identity.

Seemingly inspired by Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video, the Swiftie’s disguise mirrors the costumes worn by the ghosts who appear throughout the music video.

Footage of the segment circulating on social media shows the Swiftie hilariously wearing a blanket over her head with a pair of sunglasses on top of it for the entirety of an on-camera interview with WKRC Local 12’s correspondent Annie Brown.

Taylor Swift in the 'Anti-Hero' music video. Republic Records

“There are two Swifties here, who shall remain anonymous, who called in sick to work,” Brown said, explaining they traveled to Cincinnati from Louisville days early to wait in line overnight in hopes of scoring some merchandise from the tour.

The Swiftie told the correspondent that it’s “very true” she skipped work to attend the show, and that she did so to bring “an 11-year-old little girl” to see the concert for the first time.

The massively popular Eras Tour has showcased a side of fandom not seen since the Beatles came to America decades ago.

Droves of ticketless Swifties have shown up to venues in their respective cities across the country just to stand in a parking lot and sing along from afar, and one Swiftie even got a job as a security guard to see the concert after failing to secure a ticket online.

Concertgoers also turn up to the shows wearing Swift-inspired costumes, much like the anonymous Cincinnati Swiftie who, even in her attempt to conceal her identity, still found a way to pay homage to the 12 time Grammy- winner.