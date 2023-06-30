Violent protests have erupted across France after the police shooting of a 17-year-old.

The boy, Nahel Merzouk, was fatally shot during a traffic stop Tuesday, June 27, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. Footage of the incident filmed by a bystander showed two officers standing on the driver's side of the car, one of whom fired his gun at the driver despite not appearing to be in any immediate danger.

The officer said he fired his gun out of fear that the boy would run someone over with the car, according to Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache.

Despite calls from top officials for patience to allow time for the justice system to run its course, a sizable number of people across France remain shocked and angry, especially young men and women of color who have been victims of discrimination by police.