CNN —
The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who cited religious objections in refusing to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings.
Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch said the First Amendment protects one’s right to “think and speak as they wish,” but in a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned of the potential for future discrimination and said this was a “sad day in American constitutional law and the lives of LGBT people.”
