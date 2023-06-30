Same-sex marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a pride flag in front of the US Supreme Court Building on June 26, 2023 in Washington.
Same-sex marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a pride flag in front of the US Supreme Court Building on June 26, 2023 in Washington.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who cited religious objections in refusing to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings.

Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch said the First Amendment protects one’s right to “think and speak as they wish,” but in a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned of the potential for future discrimination and said this was a “sad day in American constitutional law and the lives of LGBT people.”

