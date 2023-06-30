Editor’s Note: Vicki Shabo is a senior fellow at New America, a think tank in Washington, DC, where she focuses on paid family and medical leave and other work-family policies that advance gender, racial and economic equity. The views expressed here are hers. Read more opinion at CNN.

This week, pregnant workers in the United States – an estimated 2.8 million people per year – received new rights and protections from the federal government. This is a bright spot – and hopefully a gateway for more gender equity progress to come – in a month that has also included multiple reminders of persistent gender inequity at work, in the economy and in American society.

Pregnancy discrimination has been illegal in the United States since 1978, but gaps in the law meant that many pregnant people faced practical barriers to work. The newly-effective Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) guarantees most US workers who are pregnant or have recently given birth the right to reasonable accommodations at work to address a “physical or mental condition related to, affected by, or arising out of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.” The law applies to workers in businesses with 15 employees or more. The types of accommodations covered include, but are not limited to: the ability to sit rather than stand, carry a water bottle, lift lightweight objects only, take bathroom breaks or receive workplace leave or scheduling flexibility.

Laws like PWFA and rights for breastfeeding workers (enhanced to include an estimated 9 million more workers last December with the passage of the PUMP Act) are a first step toward creating more stability for workers and employers.

But these new policies should also lead to more, serving as gateways for addressing current chasms between where we are and the promise of policies that could make gender equity a reality: passing a national paid family and medical leave program (Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act), a national paid sick days law (Healthy Families Act) and stronger equal pay laws (the Paycheck Fairness Act), investing in child care (Child Care for Working Families Act) and investing in elder care and care for disabled people (Home and Community Based Services Access Act).

Together, PWFA and federal breastfeeding rights should make it easier for pregnant and post-partum workers to stay at their jobs, which is a huge step forward. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the agency that enforces the law, has started to accept charges of violations under PWFA – and just as important – has created a suite of materials to ensure that workers and employers understand their rights and obligations and that health care providers understand the law too. PWFA builds on top of pregnancy accommodation laws in 30 states, Washington, DC, and several localities that guarantee additional or similar rights.

The protection PWFA offers to pregnant workers complements federal protections for breastfeeding parents. Now, US law requires virtually all employers to provide nearly all nursing workers in all industries and jobs a private space and reasonable break times to express breastmilk at work. The Wage and Hour Division of the United States Department of Labor (DOL), the federal division that enforces this law, has created extensive outreach materials for workers and employers. A Wage and Hour Division hotline (1-866-4-USWAGE (1-866-487-9243)) offers real-time assistance to workers who need advice or want to file a complaint.

These provisions are desperately needed. An estimated 88% of women who are pregnant with their first child work in the four quarters before birth, yet 23% of moms have considered leaving their job due to lack of reasonable accommodations or fear of pregnancy discrimination, according to the EEOC.

Keeping women in their jobs and keeping them healthy is critical to families’ economic stability because households rely heavily on mothers’ earnings; employment stability for women is also essential for their wage growth and retirement security. Any law or policy that supports workforce attachment is also a win for employers who are facing challenges finding enough workers to fulfill demand.

The passage of PWFA and expanded breastfeeding rights can pave the way for more policies that benefit women and families. Worker stories, hard data, and the work of multiple and diverse organizations were crucial to these victories and a similar constellation of stakeholders and evidence could be transformational, serving as a catalyst for more progress by fostering positive feedback loops.

Government agencies like the EEOC and DOL, along with employer associations, must prioritize implementation so that workers are able to assert their rights and so that the laws work as intended, showing the power of public policy to positively affect people’s lives.

Researchers can track and publicize the impact of newly-enacted policies on maternal and child health, workers’ labor force participation and tenure, and value for employers and the economy – providing evidence for policymakers and employers to make the case for additional improvements in families’ lives.

Organizations that mobilize workers can amplify storytellers, harness data and encourage public engagement to influence policymakers – to show that these substantially bipartisan pieces of legislation are popular, that voters are appreciative and that politicians will see rewards for enacting new policies that support women and families.

And media – both entertainment creators and journalists – can show the value of investing in and supporting workers as a win for working people, families, businesses and the economy, replacing individualistic mindsets, outdated norms about gender and work and devaluing of care and caregiving with a more communitarian mindset.

As we celebrate new rights for pregnant and post-partum workers, let’s commit to this as the beginning and not the end of an era of policy changes that meet workers where they are: As humans who need to both care and provide for their families. Everyone has a role to play in hastening the further changes we need for families, businesses and the economy to thrive, and in creating a culture that embraces collective responsibility for fostering health and care.