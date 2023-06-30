CNN —

From wheels of cheese to black eyes, lately performers are getting a lot more from concertgoers than they asked for.

Aggressive behavior by people in the crowd at several recent summer concerts has artists calling for caution.

Kelsea Ballerini became the latest singer to be hit with an object onstage when an audience member tossed a bracelet, hitting her in the eye.

“It more so just scared me than hurt me. we all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why i walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue,” Ballerini said on social media after taking a pause during the show to check on her band.

Kelsea Ballerini, here in 2022, was hit with a bracelet while performing this week. Amy Harris/Invision/AP/FILE

After a man threw a phone at Bebe Rexha that hit her in the face during a New York concert earlier this month, Rexha revealed she needed stitches for her injuries.

Days later, singer Ava Max was slapped by a man who rushed the stage at a show in Los Angeles.

He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️ — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) June 21, 2023

Pink was shocked in London when someone in the crowd tossed their mother’s ashes on stage while she was performing.

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” she told the crowd. She was also strangely handed a wheel of cheese during a recent performance.

Bebe Rexha, here in May, required stiches after she was hit in the head with a phone during a performance. Stefano Rellandini/AFP/Getty Images

Harry Styles has been hit in the grown by sunglasses and in the eye with Skittles. He recently got smacked in the face with flower stems thrown from the floor while performing at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium as part of his “Love On Tour.”

Charlie Puth weighed in on the tossing trend, asking fans to please cut it out.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you,” he tweeted.

Harry Styles performing in February. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kelly Clarkson shared her take on what happened to Rexha, telling Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show that whoever threw the phone at her “should let her throw a telephone at his face, then he can experience that fun.”

She spoke about feeling vulnerable during performances.

“One time I was singing at this thing and my eyes were closed, so you’re even more vulnerable, and this person on live TV – on this show oversees – rushed to the stage and came up and hugged me, put their arms around me.”

“It was very scary, because at that moment I realized how vulnerable I was. I never thought like that before,” Clarkson added.