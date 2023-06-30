Minneapolis CNN —
The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge cooled off in May.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 3.8% for the 12 months ended in May, which was down from the revised 4.3% annual increase seen in April, the Commerce Department reported Friday.
The core PCE index, which is more closely watched because it strips out volatile food and energy prices, ticked down to 4.6% from 4.7%.
On a monthly basis, the headline and core indexes were up 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.
