CNN —

While they both are “American Idol” winners with great voices, please don’t pit Kelly Clarkson against Carrie Underwood.

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” a viewer started to ask Clarkson about seemingly being pitted against Underwood by media over the years.

Clarkson jumped in to quickly point out, “We don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted together.”

“We’ve run into each other a handful of times,” Clarkson said. “There’s no beef between us.”

Turns out the viewer’s full question was actually about Clarkson’s thoughts on having Underwood on her daytime talk show.

Clarkson laughed it off, saying everyone always asks her the “pitted against each other question” before going on to answer the actual question.

“It was awesome,” she said of Underwood’s appearance. “It was great to have her on the show. I think the thing that was cool about is that everybody always pits us against each other. I don’t know why they do that. They don’t do that with dudes.”

Underwood’s appearance was during the height of the pandemic, so she appeared via Zoom. Clarkson said she’d like to have her return to the show in person.