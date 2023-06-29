CNN —

“Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey is mourning her friend, British actor Julian Sands, who was found dead in the Southern California mountains earlier this week after going missing in January.

Lynskey shared a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, including a sepia-toned photo of the pair and reminiscing about first meeting Sands on the set of the 2002 movie “Rose Red” that they co-starred in together.

She explained that she had seen “A Room With A View” – the Oscar-winning 1985 Merchant Ivory film which featured Sands – “dozens of times,” and that she “adored” the actor in it.

“I was so nervous I could barely speak to you,” she continued, describing how she felt meeting Sands on the “Rose Red” set. “When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding.”

Lynskey added that they became “fast friends,” and recalled the many sweet moments they shared together, writing, “You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs. You found out I’d never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera.”

In return, Lynskey said, “I played you the entirety of Dr Dre’s ’2001’, made you talk on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand, and agonized with you over whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes.”

“You were gracious and patient and tons of fun,” she added.

Investigators announced on Tuesday that Sands was found dead after going missing in the San Gabriel mountains in Southern California on January 13. He was 65.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Tuesday that “the manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results” after confirming the human remains found in the area last week belonged to Sands.

Sands appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows during his career. Best known for his work in “A Room With a View,” he also appeared in “Arachnophobia,” “Warlock,” “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Smallville,” among many other titles.

“We lost touch, but I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you,” Lynskey wrote in her post, concluding, “my heart goes out to your family and loved ones.”