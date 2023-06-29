New York CNN —

The problems with flight delays and cancellations that have plagued US travelers this week are mostly over — except at struggling United Airlines.

Tracking service FlightAware shows that there are 365 flights to, from or within the United States that have been canceled as of 7:30 am ET Thursday and another 877 delayed. For canceled flights, the problem is clearly a United one — with 306 of those cancellations. That represents one out of every 10 United flights scheduled for Thursday.

The next greatest number of canceled flights for a US airline is only 15 for JetBlue. That’s only 1% of its flights.