CNN —

A professor and two students were stabbed during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo in Canada on Wednesday, and one person is in custody, authorities said.

A male suspect walked into a university lecture classroom and stabbed the three victims with a knife, Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told CNN.

Greeno said the victims’ injuries are serious but not life-threatening, and all are being treated at hospitals.

The suspect – who has not been identified – was found inside the same building as the attack and quickly taken into custody, according to Greeno.

It’s unknown what motivated the attack, Greeno said, adding that the suspect was being questioned. It’s unclear whether the suspect is connected to the university or if he personally knew any of the victims.

Greeno said the classroom holds about 20 people and it’s unclear how many students were in the class, a philosophy class on gender studies, at the time of the attack.

The stabbings, which took place at the university’s Hagey Hall, prompted the university to issue orders to vacate the building and shelter in place order as police responded to the scene.

“Any classes scheduled in Hagey Hall this evening are cancelled. All other campus operations will proceed as usual,” the University of Waterloo tweeted Wednesday.

Waterloo is about 70 miles west of Toronto.