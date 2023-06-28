CNN —

A Florida man who has been on the run for almost four decades for a 1984 murder has been caught in California and extradited back to Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Donald Santini was wanted for the murder of Cynthia Wood. Santini was the last person seen with Wood before her body was discovered strangled and left in a canal. He was then identified as a suspect and fled the county immediately, the release said.

Donald Santini Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Earlier this month, Santini was found in San Diego after evading capture for 39 years, it added.

“The arrest of Donald Santini brings closure to a long-standing cold case and provides justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. “Let’s not forget the tireless work that has gone into this case over the years, the resources, and expertise to pursue justice for Cynthia Wood.”

Santini, who has appeared several times on “America’s Most Wanted” throughout the years, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently back in the custody of Hillsborough County. It is unknown if he has an attorney.