People in vast swathes of America are breathing in the smoky air from Canada’s record-breaking wildfires. Residents of Chicago, Detroit and other areas in the Great Lakes region woke up to poor air quality this week. They are experiencing the unsettling fog that New Yorkers lived through a few weeks ago, which was eerily reminiscent of the pandemic: Broadway shows were closed, masks were on faces and many city streets were emptied.

And smoke is expected to make a return visit to the mid-Atlantic on Thursday.

Scientists have pointed out that this summer’s air quality problems are connected to the climate change crisis we have been facing for decades. Wildfires will become increasingly common as temperatures rise, producing greater bouts of drought and drier air.

Moments such as these require the government to take action to help protect Americans from the dangers of smog and other climate issues. The government has a wide array of tools at its disposal, from air quality tracking technology to large caches of medical supplies, which can limit the damage.

But this moment also presents an important governing opportunity for elected officials who have struggled to build political support for bold climate change measures that would get to the root of some of these issues.

President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act contained some of the most sweeping climate change measures that the nation has seen. As a result of this act, and key programs in other legislation passed during his tenure, the federal government is investing billions in transportation infrastructure connected to flooding and providing over a billion dollars to diminish the risks of wildfires and bolster forest health, which includes better pay for firefighters as well as drought mitigation.

The president was recently in California boasting about what he had done. Yet Biden would undoubtedly be the first to admit that Washington has a long way to go. The legislation was a first step towards reducing emissions, but it was only a single step towards addressing the immense policy needs that will be required to save the planet and ourselves.

One of the most difficult elements of climate change is that the threat feels remote and abstract for many Americans. Traditionally, our slow-moving political process responds best when there is an immediate crisis at hand.

The impetus for legislation, as Princeton University doctoral student Robert Oldham is discovering in his research, often comes from constituents who demand immediate action on an issue they deem important — often with the help of ongoing media coverage. For their elected officials, doing nothing could mean political fallout.

In recent years, however, as with the air quality, there have been more concrete examples —wildfires, flooding, beach erosion, intense heat and more — of what climate change is doing to our world.

There are many cases of legislation requiring a tangible crisis in the lives of Americans to stir Congress to action. During the 1930s, the federal government finally tackled problems such as unemployment insurance and rural electrification – only after the bottom fell out for most families as a result of the Great Depression.

President John F. Kennedy, who resisted moving on civil rights legislation in the first two years of his presidency, finally sent a bill to Congress after activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. had exposed to the nation, through protests in cities such as Birmingham, what racism really looked like in the Deep South.

During the late 1940s, the federal government only moved to reorganize and vastly expand its national security apparatus and defense spending after the very real threats of the Cold War were felt on the home-front: the peril of a communist superpower armed with atomic and nuclear weapons.

It was only after the deadly attack by al-Qaeda on our nation in 2001 that the government finally bolstered airport security, even though policymakers had spent endless hours criticizing the lax oversight we had depended on.

Most recently, it took a devastating global pandemic to shake elected officials into taking a serious look at our public health system. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan, both of which included much-needed investments for dealing with pandemics, didn’t pass Congress until 2020 and 2021, respectively. It took a major pandemic to pressure Congress into passing legislation that could help prevent another.

Governing through crisis is not the best way to handle long-term problems, but it is the way we will likely be spurred into legislative action, at least for the foreseeable future.

Importantly, crises don’t automatically translate into government action. This is where presidential leadership can matter. The smoke from wildfires enables leaders to connect the dots for voters. Doing so is not politicizing these situations but rather exercising leadership to address the root causes of an issue.

Millions of Americans are feeling the painful and immediate effects of environmental degradation. For too long we have been sitting still. We can’t afford to do so any longer.