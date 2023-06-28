petraeus VPX screengrab Putin split
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what ex-CIA director thinks Putin must do after rebellion
01:39 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
petraeus VPX screengrab Putin split
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what ex-CIA director thinks Putin must do after rebellion
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
opposition leaders putin
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what happened to those who defied Putin in the past
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Prigozhin is just the first one who dared': Ukrainian foreign minister on armed insurrection in Russia
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin address
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter calls out 'lie' after Putin thanks Russian forces for stopping 'civil war'
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PRIGOZHIN PUTIN SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Wagner will hand over weapons to Russian forces. CNN reporter explains why
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ptuin speaks out vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Putin speaks out after Wagner revolt
04:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian soldiers surrender vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russian soldiers surrender to Ukraine inside trenches
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File)
Video Ad Feedback
Wagner boss releases new audio in wake of armed march on Moscow
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bolton cnntm vpx
Video Ad Feedback
John Bolton advises not to 'underestimate' Putin
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shvets putin split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Former KGB officer says Putin's grip on power 'almost nonexistent'
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
Video Ad Feedback
'Putin has been shaken': Ret. general on the effects of the Wagner insurrection
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Members of Wagner group prepare to pull out from the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don late on June 24, 2023. Rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who sent his fighters to topple the military leaders in Moscow will leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him will be dropped as part of a deal to avoid "bloodshed," the Kremlin said on June 24. (Photo by Roman ROMOKHOV / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Wagner insurrection: What happened in Russia?
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Prigozhin leaving Russian military headquarters
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin shoigu prigozhin split
Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst calls out 'losers' in Russia-Wagner conflict
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
andrei kozyrev vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Russian FM: Conflict with Wagner group a 'deadly fight, but also reality show'
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Prigozhin is threatening to pull his troops out of the protracted battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut next week. He accused Russia's military command Friday, May 5 of starving his forces of ammunition and rendering them unable to fight.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear audio clip of Wagner boss claiming to turn forces around
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin planned to seize two top Russian military officials when he launched a short-lived mutiny on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing Western officials.

Prigozhin’s plot involved the capture of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and top army general Valery Gerasimov when the pair visited a region along the border of Ukraine, the WSJ wrote.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) learned of the plot two days before it was due to take place, forcing Prigozhin to change his plans at the last minute and launch a march towards Moscow instead, according to the report.

Wagner mercenaries took control of a key military base in the city of Rostov-on-Don, and his troops were approaching the Russian capital when Prigozhin called off his mutiny.

When asked about the WSJ report, two European security sources told CNN that while it was likely Prigozhin would have expressed a desire to capture Russian military leaders, there was no assessment as to whether he had a credible plan to do so.

There has been speculation about the role of senor Russian commanders as the mutiny got underway on Friday night. The New York Times, citing US officials who it said were briefed on American intelligence, reported that the commander of the Russian air force, Gen. Sergey Surovikin, “had advance knowledge of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plans to rebel against Russia’s military leadership.”

Surovikin appealed to Prigozhin to halt the mutiny soon after it began, in a video message that made it clear he sided with Putin.

Asked about the New York Times story, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “There will be now a lot of speculation and rumors surrounding these events. I believe this is just another example of it.”

One European intelligence official told CNN that there were indications that top Russian security officials had some knowledge of Prigozhin’s plans, and may not have passed on information about them, preferring instead to see how they played out. “They might have known, and might have not told about it, [or] known about it and decided to help it succeed. There are some hints. There might have been prior knowledge,” the official said.

Even though the mutiny failed, Putin prestige has been dented, the official said. “If that is what factions wanted, then that is what they got.”

Viktor Zolotov, the director of Russia’s National Guard, claimed Monday that senior Russian officials knew of Prigozhin’s plans for a rebellion because people close to the Wagner boss had leaked them, Russian state media agency TASS reported.

Zolotov also claimed the mutiny was “inspired by Western intelligence services” because “they knew weeks in advance.”

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24.
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24.
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Wagner chief Prigozhin is in Belarus following armed rebellion, Lukashenko says

Earlier this week, CNN reported that US intelligence officials gathered a detailed and accurate picture of Prigozhin’s plans leading up to his short-lived rebellion, including where and how Wagner was planning to advance.

But, according to sources familiar with the matter, the intelligence was so closely held that it was shared only with select allies, including senior British officials, and not at the broader NATO level.

Prigozhin’s spectacular falling-out with Moscow’s high command appears to have stemmed from a declaration by the Russian Ministry of Defense that it would employ Wagner’s contractors directly. The move would essentially have dissolved Prigozhin’s lucrative operations in Russia.

Prigozhin arrived in Belarus Tuesday, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko said. Russia says Lukashenko brokered the deal that ended the rebellion.

CNN’s Luke McGee, Nick Paton Walsh and Tim Lister contributed to this story