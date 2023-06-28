paris teen demo vpx
Violence breaks out after video shows Paris traffic stop turning fatal
paris teen demo vpx
Violence breaks out after video shows Paris traffic stop turning fatal
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media at the Miami Police Department about former President Donald Trump's appearance at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 12, in Miami, Florida.
'What's a Uyghur?': GOP presidential candidate gets caught unaware by a human rights question
monkey haj pilgrims cprog lon orig cw
Pilgrimage interrupted by monkey trying to steal clothes
putin address
CNN reporter calls out 'lie' after Putin thanks Russian forces for stopping 'civil war'
macron gps vpx
Macron says a global agenda is 'impossible' without US-China cooperation
survivor migrant boat
Survivors point blame at Greek coast guard over migrant boat sinking
Orca makes contact with boat
Underwater footage captured an orca making contact with a boat. See what happened
yellow crested cockatoo hong kong hnk spc intl_00011905.png
'A symbol of hope': the endangered cockatoos thriving 2,000 miles from home
narendra modi white house presser
Reporter asks Modi about religious discrimination in India
Taiwan Drills Sciutto vpx 4
Taiwan's military is preparing in case China attacks. See how
Paris explosion vpx
Video shows aftermath of massive blast in Paris
hadas gold
'Cars still hot from flames': Reporter on scene of latest round of violence in West Bank
survivor newton pkg vpx1
Indigenous survivors talk about abuse they experienced in schools run by Catholic Church
Mexico Roman Catholic Church Ruins
Israeli military raid West Bank city. Video shows scene on the ground
screegrab nima lok renk
'Ignored by the world': CNN correspondent reports from refugee transit camp
Paris CNN  — 

French authorities appealed for calm Wednesday after a night of violent protests in several suburbs of Paris sparked by the death of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly shot dead by police during a traffic stop.

French authorities detained one officer on suspicion of “culpable homicide,” following the incident at around 8:18 a.m. local time on Tuesday in Nanterre, the local prosecutor’s office said. Three people were in the car, a Mercedes AMG, at the time of the incident, it said.

French President Emmanuel Macron described as “unjustifiable” the fatal shooting of the youth, identified as lawyers representing his family as “Naël M.”

Speaking to journalists in Marseille, Macron said: “Nothing, nothing justifies the death of a young man.”

“I would like to express the emotion of the entire nation at the death of young Naël, and give his family of our solidarity and the affection of the nation.

“We need calm for justice to carry out its work. And we need calm everywhere because the situation we can’t allow the situation to worsen,” Macron added.

The death of the 17-year-old was pronounced at 9:15 a.m. local time “following at least one gunshot wound” and despite the intervention of emergency medics, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office said.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody and later released, while another passenger, who is believed to have fled the scene, is missing, the statement said.

An autopsy and additional examinations, including a toxicology report, have been ordered by the prosecutor’s office.

The incident is being investigated by national police, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter.

“Following the death of a young driver in Nanterre, who was being checked by two police officers, the IGPN has launched an investigation to shed light on the circumstances of this tragedy,” he said.

Earlier, Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez told CNN affiliate BFMTV in an interview that the officer fired when the teenager refused to follow police instructions.

“This vehicle made a first refusal to comply, then it was blocked in the flow of traffic where there was a new control attempt by the two police officers,” he said. “At that time the driver, who had first turned off the engine, restarted the vehicle, then left. It was in this context that the policeman used his firearm.”

Firefighters work to put out a burning car at a protest in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 27.
Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP/Getty Images

Angered by the teenager’s death, protesters took to the streets in Nanterre Tuesday. Images show firefighters extinguishing a burning car during the protests.

Around 350 police and paramilitary officers were mobilized, mostly in Nanterre, to quell the clashes, which continued through the early hours of Wednesday, Nunez told French broadcaster CNews on Wednesday.

He said 24 people were detained. “This mobilization will be prolonged for as long as necessary,” the police chief said, as he called for “calm.”

“We have to respect the principle of the presumption of innocence,” he said.

Celebrities and some politicians voiced disgust, concern and outrage at the shooting.

“I am hurting for my France,” tweeted French men’s national football team captain Kylian Mbappe and star player at Paris Saint-Germain. “An unacceptable situation,” he said.

Actor Omar Sy, star of the film “The Intouchables” and the “Lupin” TV show, said on Twitter: “I hope that justice worthy of the name will honour the memory of this child.”

CNN’s Teele Rebane contributed reporting.