Washington, DC CNN —

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down Wednesday on the hawkish view that the central bank isn’t done tamping down inflation, and could even implement consecutive rate hikes at its upcoming monetary policy meetings.

“If you look at the data over the last quarter, what you see is stronger than expected growth, a tighter than expected labor market and higher than expected inflation,” Powell said during a central banker panel hosted by the European Central Bank in Sintra, Portugal. “That tells us that although policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough and it has not been restrictive for long enough.”

Powell said officials haven’t decided how and when they will raise rates, including if they will hikes rates at every other meeting.

In congressional hearings last week, Powell said the Fed still has more work to do to bring down inflation that has been running well above the central bank’s 2% target. Central bank officials voted earlier this month to pause the Fed’s most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in decades.

The Fed’s position could mean as many as two more quarter-point hikes sometime this year, according to the latest Summary of Economic Projections. But it’s not clear at what meeting officials will vote to raise interest rates, especially given that they won’t learn much about the economy before their upcoming meeting in July.

Some Fed officials have made it clear in recent speeches that inflationary pressures persist, pointing to core inflation, which excludes volatile food and gas prices, not decelerating as fast as overall inflation. An often-cited paper by former Fed chair Ben Bernanke argued that the labor market has had a minor, but persistent, impact on inflation that can only be remedied by the economy slowing further. That makes a case for more rate hikes.

The labor market has held remarkably steady in recent months, routinely bucking expectations. Employers added a robust 339,000 jobs in May, while the unemployment rate ticked up to a still-low 3.7% that month.