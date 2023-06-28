SMR Bud Light Rainbow
Video Ad Feedback
In war on Pride, corporations suffering wounds
09:19 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
SMR Bud Light Rainbow
Video Ad Feedback
In war on Pride, corporations suffering wounds
09:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pickleball vpx
Video Ad Feedback
The US has an empty office building problem. Here's what landlords are doing about it
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bull market Explainer Thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Why there's a new bull market despite recession fears
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AppleHeadset3
Video Ad Feedback
Video: See Apple's new $3,499 mixed reality headset
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
georgia gun store owner
Video Ad Feedback
Gun shop owner explains decision to close his business
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Target department store on May 17, 2023 in North Miami Beach, Florida.
Video Ad Feedback
Target facing backlash following removal of merchandise ahead of Pride Month
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeopardy ben chan contestant
Video Ad Feedback
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo illustration a computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix viewership is on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
adobe ai generator
Video Ad Feedback
See Adobe's new art tool that gives images life-like effects
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, located in Arlington County, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
See fake image of an 'explosion' near the Pentagon that caused confusion
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
epstein gates SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter says Jeffrey Epstein appeared to blackmail Bill Gates with this 'veiled threat'
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lambo Sterrato 05
Video Ad Feedback
See what happens when you go off-roading in a $270k Lamborghini
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
2024 toyota tacoma trailhunter
Video Ad Feedback
Watch video of the extra-rugged off-road 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tesla bots 01
Video Ad Feedback
Tesla shows off updates to its robot. See how it's lagging behind the competition
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk cnbc
Video Ad Feedback
Elon Musk: 'I'll say what I want to say' even if it means losing money
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

As Bud Light continues to face fallout from its partnership with a transgender influencer, its parent company is rolling out commercials centered on some of its 65,000 workers and partners.

Anheuser-Busch’s new ad campaign, launching Wednesday, “celebrates the people that bring our beer to life,” including farmers, delivery drivers and servers — some of whom have been the targets of threats after Bud Light sent a customized can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in March.

Bud Light rolled out a new ad.
Bud Light rolled out a new ad.
Bud Light

Bud Light rolls out a new ad campaign to turn around slumping sales

Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram showing off the can, and it sparked anti-trans backlash and calls for a boycott. Shortly after, A-B CEO Brendan Whitworth released an anodyne statement that angered LGBTQ+ advocates.

The episode became ground zero in America’s culture wars. A-B breweries have faced bomb threats and some employees were reportedly harassed. Distributors are also facing financial difficulty because of a sharp decrease in Bud Light sales. Two marketing executives, Alissa Heinerscheid of Bud Light and Daniel Blake of A-B, have taken leaves of absences.

The company has had to provide financial support to distributors based on the extent to which sales have fallen: Some distributors will get between 20 cents to 50 cents back per case, depending on how severely their sales slipped, according to Beer Business Daily. The negative publicity has also hurt A-B’s other brands, including Michelob Ultra.

‘Making good’

Titled “That’s Who We Are,” the new TV ad campaign “recognizes the passionate people behind America’s most loved beers,” A-B said in a release Wednesday. The ads feature footage from various American cities, including Houston and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

“Our commitment to our amazing network has never wavered — it has only grown stronger. We are looking forward, and it’s time to recognize and salute the people behind the scenes that drive our industry forward,” said Whitworth.

The ads are part of A-B’s overall make-good campaign with distributors. In addition to providing financial assistance to its wholesalers, A-B is also reimbursing fuel for distributors’ trucks and also debuted a new Bud Light ad campaign last week that focuses on country music and NFL players.

Corporate response

After the March boycotts, Whitworth did not mention specifics of the issue in his first public statement in April. He said the company was “in the business of bringing people together over a beer.” That led the Human Rights Campaign to say it was “disturbed” by the company’s response, and A-B subsequently had its top LGBTQ+ rating revoked.

Last week, A-B InBev’s top marketing executive also spoke out about the campaign.

“When things get divisive and controversial so easily, I think it’s an important wake-up call to all of us marketers to be very humble,” said Marcel Marcondes, A-B’s global chief marketing officer, at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

“It’s tough to see all the controversial and divisive debates happening in the US the last couple of weeks involving lots of brands and companies, including, especially, Bud Light,” Marcondes told the audience. He said brands in this situation should remain open to learning and understanding their customers.

In May, Mexican lager Modelo Especial dethroned Bud Light as America’s top-selling beer, a title that Bud had largely held for more than two decades. Bud Light sales plunged 24% during the four weeks ending June 3, according to NIQ data provided to consulting firm Bump Williams. Bud Light, however, remains the country’s top-selling beer so far this year.