CNN —

Nicolas Coster, a veteran actor with more than 100 film and television credits known for his work on the daytime dramas “Santa Barbara” and “Another World,” died Monday, his daughter announced in a Facebook post.

He was 89.

“It’s with great sadness that I am posting this to my father’s book page,” Dinneen Coster wrote. “Nicolas Coster passed on this evening in a hospital in Florida. Please remember him as a great artist. He was an actor’s actor! I will always be inspired by him and know how lucky I am to have such a great father!! Rest In Peace.”

In a statement to CNN, Coster’s agent Chrystal Ayers said he died of complications from a long-term battle with cancer.

This story will be updated…