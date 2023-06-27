A Munich court has handed former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler a suspended jail sentence of one year and nine months for fraud in the 2015 diesel emissions scandal that rocked Volkswagen Group.
The ex-boss was also fined €1.1 million ($1.2 million), the court said in a ruling Tuesday.
CNN has contacted Audi (AUDVF) and its parent company Volkswagen (VLKAF) for comment.
German prosecutors charged Stadler in 2019 with fraud in connection with the diesel emissions scandal.
Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it had rigged millions of diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests by using software that made their cars appear less polluting than they were.
