pickleball vpx
Video Ad Feedback
The US has an empty office building problem. Here's what landlords are doing about it
03:20 - Source: CNN
Top business news 15 videos
pickleball vpx
Video Ad Feedback
The US has an empty office building problem. Here's what landlords are doing about it
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bull market Explainer Thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Why there's a new bull market despite recession fears
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AppleHeadset3
Video Ad Feedback
Video: See Apple's new $3,499 mixed reality headset
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
georgia gun store owner
Video Ad Feedback
Gun shop owner explains decision to close his business
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Target department store on May 17, 2023 in North Miami Beach, Florida.
Video Ad Feedback
Target facing backlash following removal of merchandise ahead of Pride Month
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeopardy ben chan contestant
Video Ad Feedback
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo illustration a computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix viewership is on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
adobe ai generator
Video Ad Feedback
See Adobe's new art tool that gives images life-like effects
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, located in Arlington County, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
See fake image of an 'explosion' near the Pentagon that caused confusion
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
epstein gates SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter says Jeffrey Epstein appeared to blackmail Bill Gates with this 'veiled threat'
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lambo Sterrato 05
Video Ad Feedback
See what happens when you go off-roading in a $270k Lamborghini
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
2024 toyota tacoma trailhunter
Video Ad Feedback
Watch video of the extra-rugged off-road 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tesla bots 01
Video Ad Feedback
Tesla shows off updates to its robot. See how it's lagging behind the competition
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk cnbc
Video Ad Feedback
Elon Musk: 'I'll say what I want to say' even if it means losing money
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Walgreens Boots Alliance on Tuesday reported earnings that tumbled from the same time a year ago amid softening consumer spending and a pullback in demand for Covid vaccines.

The pharmacy chain posted earnings for its fiscal third quarter of $118 million, or 14 cents a share, compared to $289 million, or 33 cents a share a year ago.

Shares of the company fell close to 10% Tuesday.

The company also slashed its full-year guidance to $4.00 to $4.05 a share from $4.45 to $4.65 previously, citing “challenging consumer and macroeconomic conditions, and lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing volumes.”

“Our revised guidance takes an appropriately cautious forward view in light of consumer spending uncertainty, while still demonstrating clear drivers of a return to operating growth next fiscal year,” CEO Rosalind Brewer, said in a statement.

She said Walgreens (WBA) was increasing its cost-savings efforts to $4.1 billion and “taking immediate actions to optimize profitability for our U.S. Healthcare segment.” I am confident that our turnaround strategy positions Walgreens (WBA) to drive sustainable core growth and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

The company said its retail pharmacy sales in the US came in at $27.9 billion, up 4.4% from a year ago and comparable sales (or sales at stores open at least a year) for the segment were up 7% compared to a year ago.

Its pharmacy sales increased 6.3% in the period versus a year ago, while comparable pharmacy sales increased 9.8%, boosted by higher prices of branded medication.

But the volume of Covid vaccines administered in the quarter plummeted to 0.8 million, compared to 4.7 million a year ago. The retailer also noted softer sales of over-the-counter testing kits in the quarter.

Outside of pharmacy products, Walgreens reported retail sales fell 1% and comparable sales decreased 0.2% in the quarter. Excluding tobacco, comparable retail sales increased 0.2%, led by purchases of grocery, household and beauty items.

01 walgreens chicago FILE
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images/FILE

Walgreens unveils Chicago store with only two aisles and most products kept out of sight

Walgreens is also experimenting with newer store formats, including one in Chicago where most of the merchandise is intentionally kept out of sight. The store, located on 2 East Roosevelt Road, at one point offered a typical Walgreens shopping experience – multiple aisles stacked with daily essentials, cosmetics, packaged snacks, health care needs and an in-store pharmacy.

The same location earlier this month reopened with a dramatically pared back look. Walgreens says it’s a digital-first experimental store to benefit customers. It’s not designed to deter theft, Walgreens says.

But retail experts say keeping all merchandise out of reach sure is an effective way to combat rising incidents of shoplifting.

Retail analyst Neil Saunders, managing director at Global Data, called the store an “extremely unfriendly, utilitarian concept that has been informed by the needs of Walgreens to reduce theft and labor costs rather than by serving customers.”

“Our research and visits to the store reveal a lackluster reception from both shoppers and staff,” said Saunders in a note Tuesday.