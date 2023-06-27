African Voices

‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ brings Afro-futurism to Disney+

By Flo Cornall, CNN
Published 4:28 AM EDT, Tue June 27, 2023
"Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire" is a 10-part collection of animated Afro-futuristic short films that will premiere on Disney+ on July 5. The series promises to whisk audiences into tales of advanced technology, aliens and spirits, through the lens of rising African talent. Pictured: "Enkai." <strong>Look through the gallery to see more films from the series.</strong>
"Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire" (including "Enkai," pictured here) introduces a new generation of filmmakers to the small screen. Fourteen up-and-coming directors are at the helm of the anthology, hailing from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt.
Kenyan director Ng'endo Mukii's film "Enkai" depicts the story of cosmic deity Shiro, and her daughter, Enkai. Floating through the universe in their gourd-shaped home, Enkai discovers the secrets of creation and her own divine powers against the backdrop of her mother's fading health.
What would you do if you destroyed a sacred monument, and stepped from its ruins into an alternate future? That's the premise of "Mukudzei," co-directed by Zimbabwean filmmakers Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, who reimagine a Zimbabwe that was never colonized, and instead developed into a technologically advanced utopian society.
"Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire" executive producer Peter Ramsey, known for co-directing the Oscar-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," said of the anthology: "I really want people to come away with the idea that Africa really is as much part of pop culture as America or Europe or anywhere else."
"Stardust" is a short film from Egyptian director Ahmed Teilab about Nawara, a stable girl and outcast, who crashes a coming-of-age ceremony to take a glimpse at a scroll depicting her own destiny.
Nawara sets off on a perilous journey through the wildness, confronting her past to find her future.
"Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer" follows Manzo, a half-human and half-alien teenager who struggles to reconcile his Zulu and alien heritage. He dreams of becoming a superstar racer like his mother, Mkhuzi.
When aliens threaten to destroy his neighborhood, Manzo joins an epic race. "Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer" is spearheaded by South African directors Simangaliso "Panda" Sibaya and Malcolm Wope.
"You Give Me Heart" is a short that takes influencers to a divine level. Set in a world where the gods get powers from social media "adoration," struggling artist Sundiata joins the talent competition "Who Wants To Be A God?" in a desperate attempt to impress the most popular deity, Maadi, the Goddess of Plenty.
"You Give Me Heart" explores society's superficial relationship with online and offline identities. Lesego Vorster began writing "You Give Me Heart" loosely during the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of the three pitches he sent in for "Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire," it was the one which he felt the least confident about.
"First Totem Problems" is directed by South African filmmaker Tshepo Moche and follows teenager Sheba, who is excited to receive her digital totem, a mark of adulthood connecting every citizen with their ancestors. When her bickering family cause chaos at her totem ceremony, Sheba is accidentally sent to the ancestral plane.
"Herderboy" is set in a future Uganda, on the wild frontier of the Chewzi Kingdom and its highlands. Ugandan director Raymond Malinga tells the story of a trio of elite herders protecting cyborg cattle from deadly spirits.
Hidden among the herd is Ndahura, who is desperate to prove himself as a warrior.
"Moremi" follows spirit boy Luo, who is trapped in the realm of the gods and haunted by giants. When he is rescued by a scientist from future Nigeria, Luo connects with his lost memories and learns about the sacrifice that was once made to save his people. The short is directed by Nigerian filmmaker Shofela Coker.
"Surf Sangoma," directed by South African duo Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, is set in 2050 where the coastal city of Durban is threatened by rising sea levels but protected by a huge wall. With all ocean activities banned, best friends and passionate surfers Njabulo and Mqobi are desperate to get back to the ocean -- even if that means joining a criminal gang who handle radioactive octopi.
South African filmmakers Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane direct "Hatima," a story about two nations locked in war and conflict. Speaking to CNN, Mogajane said: "Hopefully we'll see a lot more of these types of series being commissioned out of Africa, being created by Africans, that become global hits."
CNN  — 

A whirlwind trip to 2050 where radioactive octopi are used by criminal gangs, and a visit to a society where wannabe gods try to ascend by winning a talent show, are just two of the Afro-futuristic tales from the forthcoming Disney+ series “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.” The animated anthology of 10 sci-fi and fantasy short films will premiere on the streaming platform next week.

It’s not only the episodes making leaps and bounds into the future – there’s also a new generation of African filmmakers who are taking to the small screen. Fourteen up-and-coming directors are at the helm of the anthology, hailing from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt.

Backing the series is American executive producer Peter Ramsey, best known for co-directing the Oscar-winning film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” as well as Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston from Cape Town-based Triggerfish, one of Africa’s leading animation studios.

“I really want people to come away with the idea that Africa really is as much part of pop culture as America or Europe or anywhere else,” Ramsey told CNN in a video call.

In 2019, as animators and filmmakers all over Africa flocked to the Cape Town Animation Festival, Ramsey was in attendance and witnessed a huge explosion of energy and optimism that had a profound, lasting effect on him.

“I felt a feeling that I’ve kind of seldom felt in my life,” he said. “There was a real coalescing of talent, and it felt like the time was right for this particular set of voices to be unleashed on the world.”

A year later he was contacted by Triggerfish, the driving force behind “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” about its anthology idea which had Disney+ support.

It just so happened that a lot of the people who had been at that festival became the filmmakers for the series.

“It all felt like a perfect storm, a real moment that has blossomed into what everybody else in the world is going to see when this drops in July,” said Ramsey.

“I know what a big difference it’s going to make to a lot of young people [in Africa] who wouldn’t ordinarily choose a career in the arts,” he added.

An animated African anthology

Among the 10 films is “You Give Me Heart,” directed by South African filmmaker Lesego Vorster, a short that takes influencers to a divine level.

Set in an absurd world where gods get powers from social media “adoration,” struggling artist Sundiata joins a talent competition called “Who Wants To Be A God?” in a desperate attempt to impress the most popular deity of all, Maadi, the Goddess of Plenty.

“You Give Me Heart” is the work of Lesego Vorster and Nonzi Bogatsu, both from Soweto, a township in Johannesburg.
At its core, it is a story that explores society’s superficial relationship with online and offline identities. “Wake up and smell the flowers,” said Vorster about the short film’s message. “Just put the phone down.”

Another short from the anthology is called “Hatima,” co-directed by South African filmmakers Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane.

In it, an underwater tribe battles a land-based kingdom, and caught in the middle is Mati, a young water-tribe warrior, and Nhela, the land kingdom’s princess. Their stories collide and challenge their people’s deepest beliefs.

A still from "Hatima" showing Mati, a young water-tribe warrior, locked in endless conflict with a land-based kingdom.
“There’s this idea of shared humanity, but [in] the world right now there is a lot of tension,” Mogajane told CNN. “Part of it is social media, there’s a lot of stoking up of tribes and fighting based on where you are. At some point you forget that we are all one tribe.”

Mogajane views all the shorts in “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” as fundamentally human stories that spark an important conversation.

“There’s very few people, wherever they come from, that can say they were part of the generation that defined this type of cinema or this type of animation,” he said. “We just happened to have been born at that time that allowed us to be that for our continent.”

“We are just the beginning,” he added. “‘Kizazi Moto’ and these 14 directors will be part of that narrative.”

Ramsey agrees that the talent behind the series are ready to say something fresh and meaningful that will give the world a new perspective on the continent.

“There are a lot of kids and young people in Africa, all across the continent, who are going to be able to look at this and see that it can be done,” he said.

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” will premiere on Disney+ on July 5, 2023.

