Colorado Springs, Colorado CNN —

The suspected gunman accused of killing five people and injuring 19 others last year at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado intends to enter a deal in which they’d plead guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and serve five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, they told a judge Monday morning.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, also would plead guilty to 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree and no-contest to bias-motivated crimes in the November 19 massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, defense attorneys have said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.