Editor’s Note: A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

CNN —

The post-Chris Licht era at CNN is taking shape.

In the weeks that have followed the former network chief’s dismissal, the news organization has charted an apparent new path forward, one that has begun reversing a number of key decisions made under the previous leadership.

Viewers saw the most visible change on Monday when CNN updated the network’s on-screen banners that Licht had implemented in the final days before his departure. In place of the more subdued and gaunt font style, executives have once again opted for a more pronounced, weightier text.

It is the first step, I’m told, in correcting issues with the on-screen graphics. Like many of the changes Licht pushed through during his brief time at CNN, the banners — which were proclaimed as a clean and fresh look for the channel, but were at times difficult to read — were not well received by network staffers and executives.

The graphics package, of course, is small in the grand scheme of things. But the swiftness in which it is being addressed illustrates how quickly executives are moving to fix the assortment of self-inflicted problems ushered in under Licht that have mired the network.

More broadly speaking, the changes to the banners are emblematic of how CNN has been approaching the news since Licht’s departure. While the former network chief sought to tone down the volume, the emerging iteration of CNN is reporting the news in a bolder, unbridled way. It appears more muscular, confident, and unafraid to speak up.

Under Licht, many CNN journalists simply felt restrained as they delivered the news, unsure whether stating the truth on the contentious, politically charged issues that saturate the daily news cycle might land them in hot water. With Licht gone and a new leadership team in place providing the necessary editorial support, that fear is dissipating, resulting in a noticeable change in tone.

To be clear, CNN has not reverted entirely back to the style of journalism that it practiced under former network chief Jeff Zucker. The volume has not been turned back up that high. And the new programs that Licht introduced into the lineup, such as “CNN News Central,” remain in place, for now. But there have been observable differences in how CNN has most recently approached the news.

One such change is the more selective nature of stories it covers on air. Licht relentlessly preached to staffers to “widen the aperture” on stories the network covered on an hourly basis. The approach resulted in programs that were reminiscent of the old Headline News, with shows throwing everything but the kitchen sink at viewers. Viral trending stories and weather forecasts were weaved into show rundowns, put on par with the actual, consequential stories of the day.

Without Licht at the helm, CNN has gone back to its roots, choosing instead to focus on the biggest stories of the day. In the last few weeks, CNN has provided viewers with critical wall-to-wall coverage of Donald Trump’s arraignment on federal charges in Florida, the Titan submersible tragedy, and the abandoned insurrection in Russia.

The strategy of swarming the biggest stories with the unmatched resources of CNN appears to be resonating with viewers. In prime time last week, CNN topped the cable news ratings race for the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic on Wednesday through Friday, a major turnaround from just a month ago when the network had occasionally fallen behind Newsmax.

The recent gains mark an early victory for the network’s interim four-person executive team tasked with steering the ship into the 2024 presidential election. And, while it’s still early, the signs thus far are trending positively.