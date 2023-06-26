FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File)
Video Ad Feedback
Wagner boss releases new audio in wake of armed march on Moscow
00:38 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File)
Video Ad Feedback
Wagner boss releases new audio in wake of armed march on Moscow
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin address
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter calls out 'lie' after Putin thanks Russian forces for stopping 'civil war'
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PRIGOZHIN PUTIN SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Wagner will hand over weapons to Russian forces. CNN reporter explains why
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ptuin speaks out vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Putin speaks out after Wagner revolt
04:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian soldiers surrender vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russian soldiers surrender to Ukraine inside trenches
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bolton cnntm vpx
Video Ad Feedback
John Bolton advises not to 'underestimate' Putin
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shvets putin split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Former KGB officer says Putin's grip on power 'almost nonexistent'
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
Video Ad Feedback
'Putin has been shaken': Ret. general on the effects of the Wagner insurrection
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Members of Wagner group prepare to pull out from the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don late on June 24, 2023. Rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who sent his fighters to topple the military leaders in Moscow will leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him will be dropped as part of a deal to avoid "bloodshed," the Kremlin said on June 24. (Photo by Roman ROMOKHOV / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Wagner insurrection: What happened in Russia?
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Prigozhin leaving Russian military headquarters
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin shoigu prigozhin split
Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst calls out 'losers' in Russia-Wagner conflict
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
andrei kozyrev vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Russian FM: Conflict with Wagner group a 'deadly fight, but also reality show'
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Prigozhin is threatening to pull his troops out of the protracted battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut next week. He accused Russia's military command Friday, May 5 of starving his forces of ammunition and rendering them unable to fight.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear audio clip of Wagner boss claiming to turn forces around
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Helicopter fired at Russia 2
Video Ad Feedback
Watch helicopter narrowly avoid fire over Russian city
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin speak 0624
Video Ad Feedback
Russian President Vladimir Putin issues blunt warning
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin over-reached and lost.

His hubris-fuelled insurrection failed through a combination of hot-headed ambition and his inability to read Putin’s inner circle, of which he was a member, properly.

As one informed Moscow resident told me, the “system wasn’t ready for the radical change” he wanted.

When he packed up his tanks and pulled out of the Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, well-wishers rushed up to say thank you.

Prigozhin
AP licensed

Prigozhin says he halted march to avoid Russian bloodshed in first comments since short-lived rebellion

His battle-hardened troops, like veteran actors at a curtain call after a long and tense 24-hour performance, waved goodbye to an apparently adoring audience.

Whether it had it all been theater, we may never know, but in Prigozhin’s mind on Friday evening when he called his heavily armed forces to action on Russia’s not Ukraine’s streets, the time had come for him to take center stage.

For weeks, months even, he’d been arguing Russia’s war in Ukraine was being badly and unnecessary fought by an elite who couldn’t care less how many Russian lives were lost.

His message gained easy traction among Russians who understand that Putin and his coterie habitually lie and tolerate it only as long as their leader is strong and they enjoy stability.

It’s a compact forged across generations: resistance to dictatorship is useless, just put your head down and survive.

putin address
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter calls out 'lie' after Putin thanks Russian forces for stopping 'civil war'
02:45 - Source: CNN

Feud spills into the open

For months now, Prigozhin struck a chord with his charismatic and carefully choreographed front-line rants from Bakhmut where his fighters were dying in their hundreds so Putin could claim a tiny gain in his grindingly slow war in Ukraine.

To many, Prigozhin seemed brave. No Russian general was seen going so close to danger.

Prigozhin claimed his troops were being starved of ammunition by another of Putin’s trusted inner circle, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Some Russians welcomed Wagner mercenaries who appeared in their streets during brief insurrection

The Wagner boss’s obvious hatred of Shoigu had developed into a festering turf war over who would control Wagner. At stake were the vast money-making ventures Prigozhin developed and owned for the Kremlin in Africa and beyond.

Putin, whose hitherto iron-fisted rule relies on manipulating his inner circle’s interests to keep them in line, should have shut the feud down sooner.

What the Russian public was hearing from Prigozhin, about how badly the war was going, was dangerous for Putin. The renegade mercenary boss’s regular diatribes about a screwed-up, lying military leadership were seeds of dissent falling on fertile soil.

Prigozhin’s miscalculation was how fertile that soil was, or more specifically which bits weren’t.

Not only had his message been gaining traction with the public, he’d also been drawing support from top military ranks. At the end of April, he recruited Deputy Defense Minister Mikhail Mizintsev direct from the Kremlin.

Another top defense official, Sergey Surovkin, who for a while last year was put in charge of Russia’s war in Ukraine, was a favorite of Prigozhin. “This is the only person with the star of the General of the Army who knows how to fight,” Prigozhin said, at the height of his spat with the defense ministry in Moscow.

Rumors were the respect was reciprocated.

Prigozhin's actions followed months of feuding with Russia's military top brass.
Prigozhin's actions followed months of feuding with Russia's military top brass.
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Wagner fighters captured the city of Rostov-on-Don over the weekend.
Wagner fighters captured the city of Rostov-on-Don over the weekend.
Roman Romokhov/AFP/Getty Images

Around the same time Putin’s massively powerful and vital ally Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov heaped praise on Prigozhin’s troops. “The Wagner PMC has very good, courageous, necessary, necessary people,” Kadyrov said.

As Prigozhin threatened to pull his forces from the front lines Kadyrov was trying to mediate. “If you stay with us,” Kadyrov said, “I promise you that we will give you more, create better conditions, than you have today. We will try to make everything top notch for you.”

At 9 p.m. Friday night, Prigozhin claimed he met with Shoigu. What they discussed is still unknown. Shoigu left abruptly. Hours later, Prigozhin said he wasn’t budging till Shoigu came back to talk, and in the meantime said he had dispatched a fighting force to Moscow.

‘Treacherous’ Prigozhin

Late Saturday morning, as Prigozhin was still holed up in the Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, Kadyrov played kingmakers’ hand: “What is happening is not an ultimatum to the Ministry of Defense. This is a challenge to the state, and against this challenge it is necessary to rally around the national leader,” he declared.

He called Prigozhin “treacherous” and said he was sending his special forces to rout the mercenary boss. The walls were closing in.

Any thought Prigozhin might rally Russian army generals to his cause was evaporating too. Hours earlier, Surovkin, the only general he valued, released a video message telling him to “stop” and to “obey the will” of President Vladimir Putin.

Facing a potential Alamo, Prigozhin appeared to negotiate his way out on Saturday afternoon – or at least, he thought he did.

Prigozhin claimed he called off his march on Moscow to save “Russian blood,” but the reality was that his neck was on the line.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Ivan Dedov, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and a specialist in applied and fundamental endocrinology during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 23, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Ivan Dedov, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and a specialist in applied and fundamental endocrinology during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 23, 2023.
GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/GDA/AP

The West must now consider the possibility of a Russian political collapse

Putin, fabled for rewarding loyalty and punishing the disloyal, had only hours earlier accused Prigozhin of “treason” and “armed rebellion.” Now, he hid behind a diplomatic fig leaf, allowing his weak Belarus neighbor and supplicant, President Alexander Lukashenko, to announce an amnesty and sanctuary for Prigozhin.

But by Monday, that amnesty appeared to have evaporated. Russian state media said charges against Prigozhin had not been dropped, and since Belarus is an enfeebled client of Russia, it can surely offer little safety for Prigozhin.

If the Wagner boss does have any leverage left, it is bundled up in his shady diamond, gold and other dealings with Kremlin clients he helped recruit in Mali, Central African Republic, Sudan and Libya.

Such currency rarely holds its value long.

Prigozhin’s world is a much smaller and more dangerous place now, but there can be little satisfaction for Putin in this as his empire is the most fragile it’s been since he consolidated his power from a wholly different group of oligarchs two decades ago.