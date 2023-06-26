CNN —

“The Price is Right” is saying goodbye to the game show’s home of 51 years.

“We’re about to film the very last episode of ‘The Price is Right’ at the Bob Barker Studio at Television City in California,” host Drew Carey said in a video posted to the show’s Instagram account last week.

Monday’s episode will mark the CBS game show’s final spin on the storied stage before production begins at a new studio in the Northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Glendale.

“I used to tell people there was magic in the wood here because of all the good vibes that have been in this studio, all the laughs and all the fun that have been here,” Carey continued to say in the video, adding that now they have to “put our own good vibes into that new place.”

Carey said that Monday’s farewell show will be historic, and announcer George Gray teased the episode would “tip our hat to this amazing stage.”

History is certainly in the walls of Barker’s studio, which previously was the production home of “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Jack Benny,” and other shows.

“The Price is Right” first hit the air in 1972 and has since become television’s longest-running game show. The lively program invites audience members on stage to try to win cash and prizes.

Legendary television personality Barker hosted the show for 35 years before stepping down in 2007. The stage was named after him in 1998. Carey took over as host following Barker’s exit, something he said in the video that he’s “blessed” to do.

“I always am grateful and thankful that I have this opportunity to have a job like this,” Carey added, later saying hosting the show is “just the best feeling in the world.”

The final episode of “The Price is Right” recorded in its original studio airs Monday night on CBS.