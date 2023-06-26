CNN —

Angela Bassett’s time has come to hold an Oscar statuette that she can call her own.

The two-time nominee is set to receive an honorary Oscar at the 2023 Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced Monday.

Bassett made history in 2023 when she was nominated for best supporting actress for her powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the 2022 “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The nod made her the first person of color, the first woman and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for a performance in a comic book adaptation.

Her first nomination came in the mid-90s when she earned a best actress nod for her portrayal of the late rock and soul icon Tina Turner in the 1993 Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

(From left) Courtney B Vance and Angela Bassett at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 1994. Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” Academy president Janet Yang said in Monday’s news release.

Bassett has starred in many other iconic movies such as “Boyz n the Hood,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Malcolm X,” “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” and has portrayed Queen Ramonda in three Marvel films. Her television career has equally spanned decades as she’s appeared in “American Horror Story,” “ER” and “9-1-1,” among others.

Honorary Oscar statuettes are awarded to a select few recipients, as voted on by the Academy’s Board of Governors, for the annual Governors Awards to honor those with extraordinary distinction and exceptional contribution to the film industry.

Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton are also 2023 Governors Award honorees, while Sundance Institute exec Michelle Statter is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The 2023 Governors Awards will be held in Los Angeles on November 18.