Start your week smart: Russia avoids crisis, Titan sub probe, migrant shipwreck disaster

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Updated 9:08 AM EDT, Sun June 25, 2023
exp zagorodnyuk ukraine defense minister brunhuber intv FST 062503SEG2 cnni world_00002001.png
Fmr. Ukrainian Defense Minister reacts to Wagner's insurrection
03:37 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Fourth of July celebrations are right around the corner. Time to light the grill and cook up some … lab-grown chicken? Yes, cell-based meat that is grown, or cultivated, in a lab is a thing now — although you can’t go buy it in stores just yet. No doubt you have some questions, and we have answers.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • Russia pulled back from the brink of a crisis after a deal was reached to end an insurrection by thousands of Wagner fighters who were advancing toward Moscow. The abrupt about-face follows a rare, remarkable challenge to the Kremlin that threatened to plunge the country into chaos and destabilize its already stumbling war efforts in Ukraine.
    • The international investigation into the fatal Titan submersible implosion broadened, with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police saying it’s looking into whether “criminal, federal or provincial laws may possibly have been broken.” The announcement comes amid mounting questions about the Titan’s design.
    • Survivors of the migrant shipwreck disaster near Greece in which hundreds are feared dead recall scenes of chaos and desperation. They also called into question the Greek coast guard’s version of what happened.
    • The Supreme Court, in an 8-1 ruling, revived the Biden administration’s immigration guidelines that prioritize which noncitizens to deport, dismissing a challenge from Texas and Louisiana, which argued the policies conflicted with immigration law.
    Human remains were found in Southern California near the area where investigators have been searching for missing British actor Julian Sands, authorities said.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    The Hajj, an annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, is expected to start — although dates may vary slightly for different countries depending on the sighting of the New Moon. Islam requires every Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the journey to the holy city at least once in his or her life.

    Tuesday
    Walt Nauta, Donald Trump’s aide, will be arraigned on six counts related to the investigation of the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Nauta, who was arrested, fingerprinted and processed at a federal courthouse in Miami along with Trump earlier this month, did not enter a plea at that time because he did not have a local attorney.

    Wednesday
    June 28 marks five years since a gunman stormed into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Maryland and killed five people. The gunman was given five life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus one life sentence, plus 345 years in 2021 after a jury found him criminally responsible for the massacre, rejecting his insanity plea.

    Friday
    Friday marks the unofficial kickoff to an extended weekend for many in the US ahead of the Independence Day holiday the following week. July 4 falls on a Tuesday this year, and most corporate offices will be closed on Monday as well.

    Saturday
    July 1 is Canada Day.

    One Thing: Letting love lead
    ﻿In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus tells us what’s driving a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country. Plus, we hear about a Black minister’s ongoing journey to accept his transgender daughter. Listen here for more.

    Photos of the week

    The Bahamian research vessel Deep Energy joins the search for the OceanGate Titan submersible on Tuesday, June 20.
    US Coast Guard Northeast
    Revelers gather at Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, near Salisbury, England, on Wednesday, June 21.
    Kin Cheung/AP
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, holds hands with US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden after an arrival ceremony at the White House on Thursday, June 22. The Bidens were hosting Modi for a state dinner on Thursday night.
    Andrew Harnik/AP
    The Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo takes place at the Portland Expo Center in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, June 17.
    Mason Trinca/The New York Times/Redux
    Smoke rises from a building in Paris on Wednesday, June 21. Six people were in critical condition Thursday and one person was missing after a gas explosion.
    Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is guided to a meeting with Chinese official Wang Yi during a trip to Beijing on Monday, June 19. Blinken, who spent two days in Beijing and also met with President Xi Jinping, said the United States and China had made "progress" toward steering relations back on track.
    Leah Millis/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
    Ukrainian police officers look inside a crater for fragments of a rocket after a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, June 21.
    Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
    People practice yoga in Batu Caves, Malaysia, on Wednesday, June 21. It was the International Day of Yoga.
    Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters
    Racegoer Lystra Adam poses for photographers in Ascot, England, on Thursday, June 22. It was Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse races.
    Alastair Grant/AP
    Members of the British royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flyover during the annual Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, June 17.
    Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, June 21. Powell's testimony came just one week after the central bank paused its most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in decades. Read key takeaways from his testimony.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images
    Motorcycle racer Darryn Binder crashes into the gravel during a Moto2 event in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on Sunday, June 18. He was not hurt, he said.
    Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images
    Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a Moscow courtroom on Thursday, June 22. He faces up to 20 years in jail on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently contest.
    Dmitry Serebryakov/AP
    Formula One driver Charles Leclerc practices Friday, June 16, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. He finished Sunday's race in fourth place.
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
    Skaters in Santiago, Chile, celebrate Go Skateboarding Day on Wednesday, June 21.
    Esteban Felix/AP
    Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the US Open golf tournament on Sunday, June 18. Clark held off Rory McIlroy in a nail-biting finale at the Los Angeles Country Club. It is his first major title.
    Matt York/AP
    Men play cricket at night in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, June 22.
    Rodrigo Abd/AP
    American David Colturi competes during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event in Paris on Saturday, June 17.
    Romina Amato/Red Bull/Getty Images
    From left, Britain's Queen Camilla, King Charles III and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, react while watching a horse race at the Royal Ascot on Wednesday, June 21. One of the King's horses also won a race at the prestigious event.
    Andrew Boyers/Reuters
    A California sea lion named Samantha pets her newborn pup at the Bioparco in Rome on Thursday, June 22.
    Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images
    A woman walks through the rain in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Sunday, June 18.
    John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
    People look inside a destroyed Russian military vehicle on display in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 17.
    Roman Pilipey/Getty Images
    MotoGP riders Brad Binder, left, and Luca Marini compete during a race in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on Sunday, June 18.
    Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images
    Relatives of Musa Kirelhuhandi, the gatekeeper at the Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe, Uganda, attend his funeral in Bwera on Sunday, June 18. Kirelhuhandi and his 17-year-old son, Elton Masereka, were among dozens who were killed when members of a rebel group attacked the school, hacking some of their victims to death with machetes and setting fire to the dormitories.
    Stuart Tibaweswa/AFP/Getty Images
    Sailors stand on the sails of the the Cuauhtemoc as the ship leaves at the end of the Rouen Armada event on Sunday, June 18.
    Lou Benoist/AFP/Getty Images
    Samad Taylor celebrates after his first career hit won a Major League Baseball game for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, June 17.
    Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
    A sacrificial bull is lowered from a rooftop by crane ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, June 18.
    Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
    Judges examine a pair of Belgian Hares as part of the Royal Cheshire County Show near Knutsford, England, on Wednesday, June 21.
    Phil Noble/Reuters
    Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy slides safely into third base after colliding with Colorado's Ryan McMahon, whose glove was knocked off during a Major League Baseball game in Atlanta on Thursday, June 15.
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    A Ukrainian soldier fires a grenade launcher at Russian forces near the town of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 17. See last week in 37 photos.
    Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images
    Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    The BET Awards 2023 will air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Drake leads the nominations with seven nods, including best male hip hop artist, album of the year and best male R&B/pop artist. Click here for the full list of nominees.

    “Hijack,” starring Idris Elba, lands on Apple TV+ on Wednesday. The series follows the events on a hijacked flight from Dubai to London that play out in real time.

    In theaters
    Everyone’s favorite Archaeology 101 professor dusts off his leather jacket, fedora and whip on Friday when “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” arrives in theaters. The fifth installment pairs Harrison Ford with “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Expect lots of chases, some familiar faces, a rousing musical score and — you guessed it — Nazis.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    Qualifying for Wimbledon begins Monday ahead of the start of the Grand Slam tennis tournament on July 3. Novak Djokovic will be seeking his fifth straight Wimbledon singles title and his second consecutive Grand Slam title after winning the French Open earlier this month.

    It’s the NFL vs. the NBA in a made-for-TV golf event on Thursday. Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce face off against Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the eighth installment of Capital One’s “The Match” in Las Vegas — a 12-hole scramble format event benefiting the No Kid Hungry campaign. “The Match” will be simulcast at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and HLN in the US, as well as on discovery+ in Europe. (CNN, like the aforementioned networks, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

    LSU edged Florida 4-3 in a thrilling Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series thanks to an 11th-inning home run by Cade Beloso. Game 2 is today.

    And Stage 1 of the Tour de France begins Saturday.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 47% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off…

    ‘O Canada’
    In honor of Canada Day on Saturday, please enjoy the Canadian national anthem, sung in 11 different languages.

