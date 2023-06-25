CNN —

Carlos Alcaraz is set to reclaim the world No. 1 spot from Novak Djokovic after winning his first-ever grass-court title at Queen’s in London on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 39 minutes to claim his fifth title of the season and boost his credentials on grass ahead of Wimbledon next month, which he will now begin as the top men’s seed.

“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview afterwards. “I’ve watched this tournament since I started playing tennis. It has been really special for me to play here, so many legends have won here. Seeing my name on the trophy, seeing my name surrounded by the great champions for me is amazing.”

Alcaraz proved the more clinical, breaking his opponent at both possible attempts while de Minaur was unable to convert either of his break-point opportunities.

Playing at Queen’s for the first time and in only his third-ever grass-court tournament, Alcaraz lost just one set all week. It marks a comeback of sorts after he crashed out of the French Open in the semifinals against Djokovic, his challenge to the 23-time grand slam champion crumbling when he suffered from cramp.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur to win the title at Queen's. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Djokovic moved into the world No. 1 spot after winning the French Open but will begin Wimbledon – the tournament for which he is the heavy favorite – as the second seed.

“Being the number one, the top seed in such a great event as Wimbledon, for me, it’s amazing,” Alcaraz said afterwards. “I started the tournament not very well … I had to adapt my movement a little bit on grass.”

Alcaraz reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2022 where he was defeated in four sets by Jannik Sinner, but he has won his first grand slam at the US Open in the intervening year since.