Editor’s Note: Sign up to get this weekly column as a newsletter. We’re looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

CNN —

“It is a stab in the back of our country and our people,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told his nation Saturday as he faced an unprecedented challenge from his former ally, Yevgeny Prighozin, head of the Wagner mercenary group.

“This was the same kind of blow that Russia felt in 1917, when the country entered World War I, but had victory stolen from it. Intrigues, squabbles, politicking behind the backs of the army and the people turned out to be the greatest shock, the destruction of the army, the collapse of the state, the loss of vast territories, and in the end, the tragedy and civil war. Russians killed Russians, brothers killed brothers.”

As often happens, Putin’s version of history wasn’t fully accurate. For one thing, Russia entered the war in 1914, but the convulsion he described did begin in 1917, with the overthrow of the Tsar and the outbreak of a revolution and eventually a civil war. The Soviet regime that emerged from the chaos would rule Russia and its empire as a totalitarian state until 1991.

The events of the past few days represented a shocking escalation of the simmering conflict between Prighozin and the defense ministry, which accused him of attempting a coup while he contended that military brass ordered an attack on his soldiers. When Putin declared in his speech that the revolt was a betrayal and must be put down, Prighozin replied that the president was “deeply mistaken,” though he later said he was turning around his troops rather than march to Moscow. And the Kremlin said the standoff was resolved through discussions with the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Whatever happens now, the episode was a striking sign that, as the nation grapples with its losses in Ukraine, Putin’s hold on power may no longer be unquestioned.

“The Russians were not stabbed in the back during World War I, as Putin suggested during his remarks on Saturday,” wrote Peter Bergen. “In fact, they fought a ruinous land war in Europe that was characterized by the extreme incompetence of Nicholas II and his senior leadership. As Russian losses on the battlefield mounted, Russian soldiers mutinied, helping to instigate the 1917 revolution. Sound familiar?”

“A keen student of Russian history, Putin is aware of the stakes here. His invocation of the events in 1917 shows that he knows that the Wagner group mutiny may pose an existential threat to his regime. He has expunged pretty much all resistance by any civilian organizations, so he only faces a real threat from Russian military forces.”

Prighozin was a menace Putin himself created, wrote CNN’s Nathan Hodge. The Wagner force served the Russian president as a useful tool he could control for foreign adventures. But, Hodge noted, “by giving Prigozhin free rein to raise a private army, Putin both unleashed the political ambitions of the businessman and surrendered the state’s monopoly on the use of force.” He pointed out that “the ‘stab in the back’ narrative around Germany’s defeat” in World War I “was one of the myths that helped propel the Nazis to power.”

Putin’s weakened position was not a complete surprise. When Putin met recently with war correspondents and bloggers, wrote Mark Galeotti, “he was implicitly acknowledging three things: that the Kremlin is having trouble spinning its war in Ukraine, that unofficial commentators are in their own way as powerful as the state media machine and that the confident official narrative is failing to get much traction.”

“At times, Putin seemed unaware of the details of the war he so notoriously tries to micromanage, and at times keen to distance himself from it.”

“Whatever might be going wrong was, of course, always someone else’s responsibility.”

Supreme Court strikes out

Like baseball umpires, the nine justices of the US Supreme Court wear black. It sets them apart and sends a message. When John Roberts was awaiting confirmation as chief justice in 2005, he promised, “I will remember that it’s my job to call balls and strikes, and not to pitch or bat.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett said at her confirmation hearing, “I think the black robe shows that justice is blind.” Justice Neil Gorsuch has written that “donning a robe doesn’t make me any smarter” but reminds him of “what’s expected of us – what (Edmund) Burke called ‘the cold neutrality of an impartial judge.’”

That vision of rigid impartiality has been sorely tested in the year since the court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old case that established a national right to abortion. Critics have accused the court’s majority of acting like a political body rather than judicial one. And only three in 10 Americans approve of the court, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll.

In the latest of a series of revelations about the undisclosed gifts some justices have accepted, ProPublica reported Tuesday on a 2008 trip Justice Samuel Alito took to a fishing lodge in Alaska, flying on a private jet courtesy of billionaire Paul Singer. Alito and Singer were photographed grinning as they held hefty king salmons. The justice later voted in favor of Singer’s company’s in a case that helped the hedge fund manager reap billions.

Clay Jones

Hours before ProPublica published its story, Alito unleashed a pre-emptive strike: placing an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal saying he had done nothing wrong – and describing the fishing lodge as a “rustic” place with “homestyle fare,” not including wine that costs $1,000 a bottle, as one member of the fishing group reportedly bragged.

But if you have to quibble about the cost of the wine on an undisclosed trip, you’re arguably already losing. In law professor Erwin Chemerinsky’s eyes, the whole episode was completely unnecessary.

Ann Telnaes

“I think Alito misjudges how people might view this situation,” he wrote. “Justices are to avoid even the appearance of impropriety and that is violated when they accept gifts and then participate in cases involving those who bestowed them. That a justice believes that he or she can remain fair and impartial just isn’t a convincing enough defense.”

Such revelations are undermining the court’s legitimacy, Chemerinsky argued. “The solution is to apply a code of ethics to Supreme Court justices, just as exists for state and federal judges. It makes no sense that the most important and powerful judges in the nation are not held to the same standards that other judges are.”

For more on the court:

Samuel Dickman: A year since Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, there’s a real human cost

Allison Hope: Ten years ago, the Supreme Court gave my wife and me a wedding gift

Hunter Biden and Donald Trump

Lisa Benson

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden reached a deal with the Justice Department, agreeing to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and to resolve a felony gun charge. Republican defenders of former President Donald Trump had long argued that the absence of charges against President Joe Biden’s son demonstrated that federal prosecutors were being “weaponized” only against members of the GOP. Now that argument has lost its force, wrote Julian Zelizer.

“The Justice Department investigated and reached a plea deal with the president’s son, a decision that will surely be politically explosive for President Biden as he heads into the 2024 election cycle.” Still, Republicans argued that Hunter Biden was being let off lightly and Trump likened the plea deal to “a traffic ticket.”

But Norman Eisen defended the outcome as a fair deal both for Hunter Biden and for the Justice Department. “Make no mistake, entering this plea deal is also the right thing for the government to do. Charges would have been unusual in these circumstances. As a defense lawyer who has handled both firearms and tax cases, it is uncommon for someone to be prosecuted for possessing a firearm if he did not go on to commit some further crime with the weapon obtained.”

Alberto Gonzales, who served as US attorney general in the Republican administration of President George W. Bush, said Trump has the right to defend himself against the Justice Department’s indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents, but “it is wrong and dangerous to undermine public confidence in the rule of law itself by calling the case a ‘witch hunt,’ and, as he has previously done, fomenting the baseless conspiracy theory that there is a government-controlled plot to bring him down.”

“Attacking the process and all connected with it is a tried-and-true tactic of individuals burdened by unfavorable facts, as Trump is. Distracting from these unfavorable facts with whataboutism is another. But these disingenuous approaches threaten the very foundations of our country, which are predicated on our citizens’ belief in the rule of law…”

For more:

Justin Gest: A cautionary tale about the original martyr of White working class Americans

Joel Pett/Tribune Content Agency

The sub

From OceanGate/File