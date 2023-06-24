Left - Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Holger Rune of Denmark (not pictured) during the final man singles match of the ATP Stockholm Open tennis tournament in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 23, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images) Right - NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates after defeating J.J. Wolf of the United States during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (left) faced Nick Kyrgios in the third round of Wimbledon last year.
Getty Images
CNN  — 

Stefanos Tsitsipas has said that his comments made on Netflix’s “Break Point” docuseries about Nick Kyrgios were “misinterpreted” after some individuals on social media perceived them as racist.

Speaking about his third-round loss to the Australian at Wimbledon last year, Tsitsipas said in “Break Point” that Kyrgios’ approach to tennis is “uneducated” and that he brings “that NBA basketball kind of attitude” to the sport.

The world No. 5 said in a statement Friday on social media: “It has come to my attention that some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios, labeling him as uneducated and accusing him of bringing a basketball mentality into tennis, insinuating racism where none exists.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks with the umpire against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their Men's Singles Third Round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks with the umpire against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their Men's Singles Third Round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios called 'evil' and a 'bully' by defeated Wimbledon opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas wrote that he “deeply regrets any hurt or offense” caused by his comments, adding that they “were not meant to undermine (Kyrgios’) intelligence or abilities … It was an attempt to highlight the dynamic and captivating nature of his approach to the game, not a criticism of his character or capabilities.”

Kyrgios responded with a statement of his own on social media, saying on Saturday: “We’ve had some crazy battles and I know deep down you like my brand of tennis … we are all good.”

Their Wimbledon match was “a very heated battle,” Kyrgios added, and “sometimes as players we got into these press conferences without digesting the match.”

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning their third round match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas in their heated third-round match at Wimbledon.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Tempers had flared during their fiery encounter at Wimbledon. Tsitsipas hit a ball into the crowd, for which he later apologized, and admitted to trying to hit Kyrgios with a body shot. Both players were fined afterwards, Tsitsipas for unsportsmanlike conduct and Kyrgios for an audible obscenity.

They continued to trade barbs off the court – the Greek fourth seed calling his opponent “evil” and a “bully,” while Kyrgios said Tsitsipas is “not liked” in the locker room.

After defeating Tsitsipas 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7), Kyrgios continued his Wimbledon run and reached the final where he succumbed to Novak Djokovic.

Both players are due to compete in this year’s tournament, which begins on July 3.