CNN —

I am going to say the quiet part out loud: some people very much enjoy drama.

Not their own drama, mind you. Other people’s drama.

Often the messier the better, if folks are honest. Because while we say we want only positivity, social media probably wouldn’t even be a thing if that were completely true.

Let’s talk about one example.

Something to sip on…

Stylist Patricia Field, left, and actor Kim Cattrall attend the "Happy Clothes" premiere at SVA Theater during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in New York. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Season 2 of HBO’s “And Just Like That…” premiered this week, and while there are some viewers looking forward to the return of Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and her pals, there’s more than a passing interest in an upcoming cameo by Kim Cattrall. (HBO/Max and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Cattrall is reprising her role of Samantha Jones, which she made famous in the original “Sex and the City.”

But her cameo was reportedly only filmed in a town car, as a brief part of a phone call scene that Cattrall did not film with her “Sex and the City” costars.

The return of Cattrall is a surprise, but the apparent brevity of her cameo shouldn’t be, given that she and Parker have feuded in the past. Cattrall said in 2017 that she and her former costars – including Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon – have “never been friends.”

The ladies of “Sex and the City” were hailed back in the 1990s for their realistic portrayal of female friendships. The reality is that girlfriend breakups happen, and can sometimes be more painful than romantic splits.

We have to accept the small gift of the cameo, which Parker this week described as being “lovely” and “sentimental.”

One thing to talk about…

Sylvester Stallone and Adele. AP/Reuters

Well-documented Adele fan over here, but I fell even more in love with her after a story Sylvester Stallone recently shared.

According to Stallone, the singer set keeping the statue of him as his Rocky character as a deal-breaker for her to buy his home.

Adele is reportedly doing a complete renovation of the Beverly Hills mansion and Stallone said “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

I just love envisioning how Adele is taking everything out but keeping a Rocky statue overlooking the pool.

You should listen to…

Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images North America

Speaking of singers I admire, I don’t think Kelly Clarkson has ever met a note she cannot hit.

Her new album, “Chemistry,” drops Friday. It’s her tenth studio album and reportedly one of her most personal in awhile, given that it came out of her split from husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children.

In May, Clarkson told EW that the album isn’t just about the divorce, but the relationship as a whole – including the upbeat country pop single with the downbeat title, “I Hate Love.”

“I also have to use humor as a healing mechanism, a coping mechanism,” she said. “I do that all the time. So I was writing a love song and I was just angry. I was like, ‘God, why are you still so into something that was so bad?’”

Can’t wait to watch…

A scene from Season 2 of "The Bear." HULU

You might want to grab something good to eat before you settle down with this one.

“The Bear” is returning for its sophomore season and if you can watch this series set in a Chicago neighborhood sandwich shop without chowing down on something, you are better than me.

There’s a reason why this show is critically acclaimed – the acting and scripts are as delicious as some of the good eats they are serving up.

Season 2 of “The Bear” is streaming now on Hulu.