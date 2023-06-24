CNN —

Reports of injured children have prompted the recall of 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced.

Zuru LLC, the California company that imports the China-manufactured products, is recalling 6.5 million full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing Swim Bath Toys and 1 million mini-size Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys, the commission said in a news release Thursday.

Zuru said it is aware of 12 reports of children suffering “impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds” after falling or sitting on the full-size version of the Baby Shark bath product, the news release said.

The toy-related injuries were to the children’s “genital, anorectal and facial areas,” according to the news release.

Nine of those injuries required the children to get stitches or other medical attention, the CPSC said.

The Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Toy is among the recalled products. From United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

So far, there have been no reported injuries related to the recalled Mini Baby Shark bath toys, according to the news release.

“When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark,” the release said.

The CPSC advised consumers who purchased the toys to stop using them immediately and to contact Zuru for a full refund.

The affected toys were sold at various retailers including Target, Walgreens, Ross and Walmart, the agency said.

The full-size recalled toys were sold between May 2019 and March 2023, while the mini toys were sold from July 2020 to June 2023.