Soccer Football - Welcome ceremony for Karim Benzema after joining Al-Ittihad - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - June 8, 2023 Al-Ittihad new signing Karim Benzema waves to fans during his presentation REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad welcomes new signing Karim Benzema.
European soccer’s summer transfer window is in full swing, with several household names already moving to pastures new.

It is one of the most feverish periods on soccer’s calendar, as ITKs – “In The Knows,” people with sources who break transfer news – battle it out on social media to be the first to reveal where a player is going next.

28 May 2023, North Rhine-Westphalia, Dortmund: Soccer: Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Borussia Dortmund - FSV Mainz 05, Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund's Jude Bellingham joins the fans in the South Stand after the match. Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the requirements of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga and the DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund, it is prohibited to use or have used photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequence pictures and/or video-like photo series. (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Jude Bellingham applauds the Borussia Dortmund fans after a match.
Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

The transfer window for clubs in England and Scotland opened on June 14, but clubs will not be able to sign players from abroad until the international window opens on July 1. All of Europe’s top five leagues close their transfer windows on September 1.

This year, however, there is a significant new factor: Saudi Arabia.

In much the same way the Chinese Super League barged its way onto the scene several years ago with enormous transfer fees and player salaries, Saudi Arabia is now tempting some big names in Europe to move east for one final mammoth payday. That follows Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December 2022.

CNN Sport is taking a look at the biggest transfers so far and others that are reportedly close to completion.

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad

In the first major coup of the summer for the Saudi Pro League, Karim Benzema has agreed to join Al-Ittihad once his contract expires with Real Madrid. The deal is estimated to be worth more than 100 million euros ($106.89 million), according to media reports.

Now 35, Benzema has been one of the world’s best strikers for more than a decade, racking up an eye-watering number of trophies in his 14 seasons with Real Madrid, including five Champions League crowns and three La Liga titles.

His performances during the 2021/22 season – when Real won the Champions League and La Liga double – saw the Frenchman collect the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the men’s game last year.

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid CF attends to the press during his unveiling at Valdebebas training ground on June 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)
Jude Bellingham will play a major part in the overhaul of Real Madrid's midfield.
Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Perhaps the most sought-after player in world soccer this summer, Jude Bellingham is taking his considerable talents to Real Madrid next season after Los Blancos paid Borussia Dortmund a reported €103 million ($110.4 million) for his signature.

Still only 19, Bellingham has grown into one of soccer’s most complete midfielders since moving to Dortmund from boyhood club Birmingham City in 2020 and has also become a key figure for the English national team.

After a disappointing season, Real Madrid will be hopeful that Bellingham will be a star midfielder for years to come once the ageing Luka Modric and Toni Kroos depart.

N’Golo Kanté – Chelsea to Al-Ittihad

Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in London on April 1, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
N'Golo Kanté won the World Cup with France in 2018.
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

N’Golo Kanté, the all-action midfielder who has rightly drawn praise as one of the best midfielders of his generation, soon became another major name to move to Saudi Arabia, joining Benzema at Al-Ittihad on a free transfer following the expiration of his Chelsea contract at the end of June.

The 32-year-old midfielder has signed a contract worth around £86 million ($109.8 million) a year, according to UK media.

In his eight years in England, Kanté won two Premier League titles – the first as part of Leicester City’s improbable 5000-1 triumph – the Champions League, the FA Cup, the Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Above all else, it’s his almost superhuman fitness that stands out, though he did struggle with injuries last season. So incredible has Kanté’s work rate been since he first arrived in England with Leicester in 2015, he has often been described as single-handedly covering the ground of two midfielders.

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig to Chelsea

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Schalke 04 - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - May 27, 2023 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.
Christopher Nkunku scored 16 goals in 25 games for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season.
Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Three years after arriving at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain, Chrisopher Nkunku has established himself as one of European football’s most exciting forwards.

During the 2021/2022 season, the Frenchman scored 35 goals – including seven in six Champions League games – and registered 16 assists in all competitions. Nkunku followed up with another 23 goals in the 2022/2023 campaign as Leipzig won the German Cup for the second straight season.

Chelsea has reportedly paid Leipzig £53 million ($67.7 million) for Nkunku’s services, marking another significant outlay for the club’s American owner Todd Boehly, who will be hoping the 25-year-old can provide the firepower the team so desperately needs in attack.

Kai Havertz – Chelsea to Arsenal?

BREMEN, GERMANY - JUNE 12: Kai Havertz of Germany celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the International Friendly match between Germany and Ukraine at Wohninvest Weserstadion on June 12, 2023 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring Germany's second goal in the international friendly match against Ukraine at the Wohninvest Weserstadion on June 12 in Bremen, Germany.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Arsenal is reportedly close to completing the signing of Chelsea forward Kai Kavertz for £65 million ($83 million) as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad following the team’s capitulation in the Premier League title race.

If Arsenal can get the deal over the line, Havertz will immediately improve the Gunners’ starting XI. Many fans have expressed their surprise that a player of his quality is being sold to a direct rival, but Boehly has put together a bloated squad that desperately needs trimming.

Havertz scored the winning goal for Chelsea against Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final and Arsenal will be hoping for more of that magic as the team returns to European football’s premier competition for the first time since 2016-17.

Declan Rice – West Ham to Arsenal?

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - JUNE 06: Declan Rice of West Ham United is interviewed prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC on June 06, 2023 at Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Declan Rice played a key role in West Ham winning the Europa Conference League last season.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

After guiding West Ham to the Europa Conference League title, the team’s first major trophy since 1980, club captain Declan Rice is potentially on the move to Arsenal.

Still just 24, Rice has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising holding midfielders, with West Ham’s reported asking price sitting around £100 million ($127.7 millon). Rice has shown some attacking flare, too, scoring a stunning solo effort against Gent in the Europa Conference League by running half the length of the pitch before slotting the ball home.

Rice, who was in the youth ranks at Chelsea and then West Ham, was voted Conference League player of the season. Arsenal will reportedly have to fend off interest from Manchester City and Manchester United for his signature.

Mateo Kovačić – Chelsea to Manchester City?

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 12: Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 12, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images)
Mateo Kovačić in action for Chelsea during the Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 12 in Madrid, Spain.
Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Fresh off the back of becoming just the second English team in history to complete the Treble, Manchester City’s recruitment to bolster the squad for the defence of all three titles is already well under way.

Chelsea’s Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovačić looks set to become Pep Guardiola’s first major addition of the window for a reported cut-price £30 million ($38.3 million) as Chelsea continues its summer clear-out.

With club captain İlkay Gündoğan looking increasingly likely to leave the club and Bernardo Silva also weighing up his options, City will need Kovačić to hit the ground running if the club is to continue its dominance in England and Europe.

Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton to Liverpool

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Alexis Mac Allister is a World Cup winner with Argentina.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister enjoyed a sensational season for Brighton in the Premier League, but it was his performances for Argentina at the World Cup that really made everyone sit up and take notice.

After Lionel Messi, it could be easily argued that Mac Allister was Argentina’s best player in Qatar, his movement and link-up play in attack a crucial factor in La Albiceleste lifting the trophy for the first time since 1986.

Liverpool reportedly paid an initial fee of £35 million ($44.6 million), which could rise to £55 million ($70 million) in add ons, with Jurgen Klopp hoping Mac Allister will fill the departing Roberto Firmino’s sizeable shoes at Anfield.

Rúben Neves – Wolverhampton Wanderers to Al Hilal

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Ruben Neves of Wolves celebrates on the pitch with his family during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton FC at Molineux on May 20, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Rúben Neves of Wolves celebrates after the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton at Molineux on May 20.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Rúben Neves may not be the biggest star to take his talents to Saudi Arabia, but his reported £47 million move to Al Hilal is notable because the midfielder is still only 26 years old. Until his transfer, it had only been players in the twilight of their careers that had moved to the SPL.

Considering Barcelona was reportedly keen to sign Neves, the deal is a significant coup for Al Hilal and the league in general, but the size of the transfer fee has raised eyebrows given the Portugal international only has a year left on his deal. No club in Europe would have paid close to that fee for a player that could leave for free next season.

Neves has been a star for Wolves since joining when the club was in the Championship, England’s second tier, and has only improved since earning promotion to the Premier League, where he has established himself as the team’s best player and captain.