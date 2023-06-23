Editor’s Note: Sophia A. Nelson is a journalist, former congressional committee investigative counsel and author of the book “ePluribus One.” The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

It’s rare that former presidents wade this early into presidential campaign politics, but former President Barack Obama has done just that, chiding two Republican presidential candidates for downplaying America’s miserable history on race. Nikki Haley and Tim Scott have been complaining loudly about it ever since.

The two South Carolina politicians – Haley, its former governor, and Scott, one of its two US senators – are miffed about having been called out by Obama for their comments soft-pedaling the role that racism plays in American life, as they spout tired platitudes suggesting that our country is the land of opportunity for everyone.

Asked during an interview last week about Scott’s messaging on the campaign trail, Obama said, “There’s a long history of African American or other minority candidates within the Republican party who will validate America and say, ‘Everything’s great, and we can make it,’” Obama said. Nikki Haley, he said, “has a similar approach.”

But their way of looking at race, Obama said, fails to address “crippling generational poverty that is a consequence of hundreds of years of racism in this society – and we need to do something about that,” he said. The remarks were made during a conversation with his former White House adviser David Axelrod, a CNN senior political commentator, on his “Axe Files” podcast.

On the campaign trail, Haley and Scott both deny that systemic racism exists. Haley told her supporters: “Every day, we’re told America is flawed, rotten and full of hate…. Nothing could be further from the truth… America is not a racist country.”

Scott, meanwhile, offers himself as flesh-and-blood evidence that even those on the bottom rungs of society can climb to the top. He often regales us with the story of his grandfather who dropped out of school in the third grade to work in the cotton fields of his home state.

“I’m living proof that America is the land of opportunity and not a land of oppression,” he said last month at his campaign kickoff – a line that he has repeated many times as he underscores the point that race has not held him down.

(On the floor of the Senate and in interviews, Scott has sometimes mentioned his experiences having often been pulled over for driving while Black, but those stories haven’t made it into his stump speeches as yet.)

The message from Haley and Scott, that racism is not a major factor impeding the ascent of Black and brown Americans, is designed to appeal to a large number of White Republicans. But many Black voters take a dim view of the party’s view on race, as do I – formerly a stalwart Republican. Polls have shown that voters of color during the 2022 midterms were more inclined to vote Republican than they had been in the past. Still, more than 8 in 10 Black voters supported a Democrat in that election.

Obama got it right: Racism was always and remains what divides us as a nation and what prevents many people of color from achieving their full potential. He drilled the point home during an interview that aired late Thursday on CNN with journalist Christiane Amanpour.

“I think race has always been the fault line in American life, in American politics. That’s not original to me. I think any observer of America would say that,” he said.

“It is something that America has had to grapple with for centuries. I think we have made real progress,” Obama added, when asked about his recent back-and-forth with Haley and Scott on race.

America’s first Black president went on to say that throughout his political life, the “hope and change thing” has always been “part of my brand” – first as a contender for the White House and then as president, as he tried to unify Americans around the promise of racial progress.

“But what I have also always said about hope is that it can’t be blind hope. It can’t be a willful ignorance to our history,” Obama told Amanpour. “We reckon with our history. That is how we then get better. That’s how we perfect our union.”

During these past few weeks, the two South Carolinians have used their media interviews, stump speeches and social media to downplay the real-life effects of racism, urging Black Americans, in so many words, to turn a blind eye to America’s racial past and present racial inequalities. Black Americans reject Republican talking points about racism when they compare them against the bias and discrimination they experience in their daily lives – a point that Obama hammered home in his dialogue with Axelrod.

“We can’t just ignore all that and pretend as if everything’s equal and fair. We actually have to walk the walk and not just talk the talk. If they’re not doing that, then I think people are rightly skeptical,” he told Axelrod last week.

Haley has a complicated history with race. The former South Carolina governor gained national prominence for what, at the time, was lauded as a deft and compassionate handling of the racism-fueled massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church in June 2015 in Charleston. In a state with a contentious history polarized between Black and White, Haley – as the daughter of Indian immigrants – was neither. That put her in a unique position to make gains like removing the Confederate battle flag from the state Capitol in 2015. In 2012, she appointed Scott as the first African-American from the South since Reconstruction to sit in the US Senate.

Scott, in many ways, is cut from the same cloth as the former governor: a conservative from the “you get more with honey than with vinegar” school of politics. But they also have a talent for currying favor with their fellow Republicans by never seeming too far out of step with their party’s talking points on race. That’s truer than ever, now that both are running for the presidency.

If Republicans fail, on the whole, to gain the acceptance of Black voters, it has, in large part, to do with the false sunny narrative on race offered by Haley and Scott. One of the many reasons I left the Republican Party was over its failure to acknowledge the work America still has to do, and the inability to offer conservative solutions to fix the very real problems of systemic racism, bad policing, redlining and gentrification.

Has America made racial progress? Of course we have. I am living proof of that progress as a black woman in her 50s, who holds a law degree and who lives a comfortable life. But when you look at the hard data on the racial wealth gap, the student loan debt gap, the Black-White home ownership gap and on and on, Black and brown people would have to work decades to catch up with their White counterparts.

The debate probably won’t end with Obama’s remarks on Thursday night. After the “Axe Files” interview, Haley namechecked Obama in a clapback tweet. “My parents didn’t raise me to think that I would forever be a victim. They raised me to know that I was responsible for my success,” she wrote.

Scott lashed out at Obama earlier this week on Newsmax insisting that America, far from being racist, is “a country where little Black and brown boys and girls can be president of the United States.” It appears that the back and forth between the Black former president and the two high profile people of color running for the presidency might go on for a while.

I’m bracing for the next series of rejoinders, retorts and clapbacks. But to my mind, one thing is indisputable: You can’t run for the White House while running away from the issue of race.