The Bahamian research vessel Deep Energy joins the search for the OceanGate Titan submersible on Tuesday, June 20.
The week in 30 photos
The Bahamian research vessel Deep Energy joins the search for the OceanGate Titan submersible on Tuesday, June 20.
US Coast Guard Northeast

Updated 9:12 AM EDT, Sun June 25, 2023

An international search-and-rescue mission dominated the news this week as authorities tried to locate a missing submersible in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The saga ended tragically Thursday when it was announced that the deep-sea vessel, carrying five people on board, suffered a "catastrophic implosion" on its way to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," said a statement from OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operated the submersible. "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

The tail cone and other debris from the missing submersible were found by a remotely operated vehicle about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, which rests about 13,000 feet deep in the ocean.

Here are some other stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Revelers gather at Stonehenge to celebrate the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/travel/summer-solstice-celebrations-traditions-world-scn/index.html" target="_blank">summer solstice</a>, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, near Salisbury, England, on Wednesday, June 21.
Revelers gather at Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, near Salisbury, England, on Wednesday, June 21.
Kin Cheung/AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, holds hands with US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden after an arrival ceremony at the White House on Thursday, June 22. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/21/politics/joe-biden-narendra-modi-visit/index.html" target="_blank">The Bidens were hosting Modi</a> for a state dinner on Thursday night.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, holds hands with US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden after an arrival ceremony at the White House on Thursday, June 22. The Bidens were hosting Modi for a state dinner on Thursday night.
Andrew Harnik/AP
The Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo takes place at the Portland Expo Center in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, June 17.
The Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo takes place at the Portland Expo Center in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, June 17.
Mason Trinca/The New York Times/Redux
Smoke rises from a building in Paris on Wednesday, June 21. Six people were in critical condition Thursday and one person was missing after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/22/europe/paris-gas-explosion-intl/index.html" target="_blank">gas explosion</a>.
Smoke rises from a building in Paris on Wednesday, June 21. Six people were in critical condition Thursday and one person was missing after a gas explosion.
Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is guided to a meeting with Chinese official Wang Yi during a trip to Beijing on Monday, June 19. Blinken, who spent two days in Beijing and also met with President Xi Jinping, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/18/china/blinken-china-visit-wang-yi-meeting-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">said the United States and China had made "progress" toward steering relations back on track</a>.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is guided to a meeting with Chinese official Wang Yi during a trip to Beijing on Monday, June 19. Blinken, who spent two days in Beijing and also met with President Xi Jinping, said the United States and China had made "progress" toward steering relations back on track.
Leah Millis/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian police officers look inside a crater for fragments of a rocket after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-2-15-23/h_36b18a3c96a1d3f3a7e6bf98ede3d37c" target="_blank">Russian attack</a> on a residential neighborhood in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, June 21.
Ukrainian police officers look inside a crater for fragments of a rocket after a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, June 21.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
People practice yoga in Batu Caves, Malaysia, on Wednesday, June 21. It was the International Day of Yoga.
People practice yoga in Batu Caves, Malaysia, on Wednesday, June 21. It was the International Day of Yoga.
Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters
Racegoer Lystra Adam poses for photographers in Ascot, England, on Thursday, June 22. It was Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse races.
Racegoer Lystra Adam poses for photographers in Ascot, England, on Thursday, June 22. It was Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse races.
Alastair Grant/AP
Members of the British royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flyover during the annual <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/17/uk/king-charles-horseback-trooping-colour-parade-gbr-intl-scli/index.html" target="_blank">Trooping the Colour event</a> on Saturday, June 17.
Members of the British royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flyover during the annual Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, June 17.
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, June 21. Powell's testimony came just one week after the central bank paused its most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in decades. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/21/economy/powell-testimony-house-committee/index.html" target="_blank">Read key takeaways from his testimony</a>.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, June 21. Powell's testimony came just one week after the central bank paused its most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in decades. Read key takeaways from his testimony.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Motorcycle racer Darryn Binder crashes into the gravel during a Moto2 event in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on Sunday, June 18. He was not hurt, he said.
Motorcycle racer Darryn Binder crashes into the gravel during a Moto2 event in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on Sunday, June 18. He was not hurt, he said.
Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a Moscow courtroom on Thursday, June 22. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/22/europe/evan-gershkovich-pre-trial-detention-intl/index.html" target="_blank">He faces up to 20 years in jail</a> on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently contest.
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a Moscow courtroom on Thursday, June 22. He faces up to 20 years in jail on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently contest.
Dmitry Serebryakov/AP
Formula One driver Charles Leclerc practices Friday, June 16, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. He finished <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/19/motorsport/max-verstappen-canadian-grand-prix-f1-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sunday's race</a> in fourth place.
Formula One driver Charles Leclerc practices Friday, June 16, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. He finished Sunday's race in fourth place.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Skaters in Santiago, Chile, celebrate Go Skateboarding Day on Wednesday, June 21.
Skaters in Santiago, Chile, celebrate Go Skateboarding Day on Wednesday, June 21.
Esteban Felix/AP
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/18/golf/wyndham-clark-2023-us-open-winner-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">winning the US Open golf tournament</a> on Sunday, June 18. Clark held off Rory McIlroy in a nail-biting finale at the Los Angeles Country Club. It is his first major title.
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the US Open golf tournament on Sunday, June 18. Clark held off Rory McIlroy in a nail-biting finale at the Los Angeles Country Club. It is his first major title.
Matt York/AP
Men play cricket at night in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, June 22.
Men play cricket at night in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, June 22.
Rodrigo Abd/AP
American David Colturi competes during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event in Paris on Saturday, June 17.
American David Colturi competes during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event in Paris on Saturday, June 17.
Romina Amato/Red Bull/Getty Images
From left, Britain's Queen Camilla, King Charles III and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, react while watching a horse race at the Royal Ascot on Wednesday, June 21. One of the King's horses also <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/22/sport/king-charles-royal-ascot-winner-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">won a race</a> at the prestigious event.
From left, Britain's Queen Camilla, King Charles III and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, react while watching a horse race at the Royal Ascot on Wednesday, June 21. One of the King's horses also won a race at the prestigious event.
Andrew Boyers/Reuters
A California sea lion named Samantha pets her newborn pup at the Bioparco in Rome on Thursday, June 22.
A California sea lion named Samantha pets her newborn pup at the Bioparco in Rome on Thursday, June 22.
Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images
A woman walks through the rain in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Sunday, June 18.
A woman walks through the rain in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Sunday, June 18.
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
People look inside a destroyed Russian military vehicle on display in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 17.
People look inside a destroyed Russian military vehicle on display in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 17.
Roman Pilipey/Getty Images
MotoGP riders Brad Binder, left, and Luca Marini compete during a race in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on Sunday, June 18.
MotoGP riders Brad Binder, left, and Luca Marini compete during a race in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on Sunday, June 18.
Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images
Relatives of Musa Kirelhuhandi, the gatekeeper at the Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe, Uganda, attend his funeral in Bwera on Sunday, June 18. Kirelhuhandi and his 17-year-old son, Elton Masereka, were among dozens who were killed when members of a rebel group <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/21/africa/students-rescued-uganda-school-attack-intl/index.html" target="_blank">attacked the school</a>, hacking some of their victims to death with machetes and setting fire to the dormitories.
Relatives of Musa Kirelhuhandi, the gatekeeper at the Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe, Uganda, attend his funeral in Bwera on Sunday, June 18. Kirelhuhandi and his 17-year-old son, Elton Masereka, were among dozens who were killed when members of a rebel group attacked the school, hacking some of their victims to death with machetes and setting fire to the dormitories.
Stuart Tibaweswa/AFP/Getty Images
Sailors stand on the sails of the the Cuauhtemoc as the ship leaves at the end of the Rouen Armada event on Sunday, June 18.
Sailors stand on the sails of the the Cuauhtemoc as the ship leaves at the end of the Rouen Armada event on Sunday, June 18.
Lou Benoist/AFP/Getty Images
Samad Taylor celebrates after his first career hit won a Major League Baseball game for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, June 17.
Samad Taylor celebrates after his first career hit won a Major League Baseball game for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, June 17.
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
A sacrificial bull is lowered from a rooftop by crane ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, June 18.
A sacrificial bull is lowered from a rooftop by crane ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, June 18.
Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Judges examine a pair of Belgian Hares as part of the Royal Cheshire County Show near Knutsford, England, on Wednesday, June 21.
Judges examine a pair of Belgian Hares as part of the Royal Cheshire County Show near Knutsford, England, on Wednesday, June 21.
Phil Noble/Reuters
Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy slides safely into third base after colliding with Colorado's Ryan McMahon, whose glove was knocked off during a Major League Baseball game in Atlanta on Thursday, June 15.
Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy slides safely into third base after colliding with Colorado's Ryan McMahon, whose glove was knocked off during a Major League Baseball game in Atlanta on Thursday, June 15.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier fires a grenade launcher at Russian forces near the town of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 17. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/06/15/world/gallery/photos-this-week-june-9-june-15-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 37 photos</a>.
A Ukrainian soldier fires a grenade launcher at Russian forces near the town of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 17. See last week in 37 photos.
Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images