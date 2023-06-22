An international search-and-rescue mission dominated the news this week as authorities tried to locate a missing submersible in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The saga ended tragically Thursday when it was announced that the deep-sea vessel, carrying five people on board, suffered a "catastrophic implosion" on its way to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," said a statement from OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operated the submersible. "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

The tail cone and other debris from the missing submersible were found by a remotely operated vehicle about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, which rests about 13,000 feet deep in the ocean.

