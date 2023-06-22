CNN —

With terrible news breaking every day, sometimes we forget that there’s a lot of good in this world.

CNN is opening up the floor to hear your positive stories. We’re looking to share your stories about good Samaritans, random acts of kindness, young people doing good and stories of people overcoming great odds — in your life or in your community. Whatever the positive story, we’d like to hear from you.

Share your heartwarming stories with us, and we may reach out so we can spread the positive news.

If you are unable to see the form below, click here.