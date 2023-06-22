CNN —

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and Super Bowl LV champion Clark Haggans has died at the age of 46, his former college said Wednesday.

Colorado State University, where Haggans played in the 1990s and is in the Hall of Fame, said its former player “passed away on Monday.”

Colorado State called Haggans “one of the greatest defensive players in program history and the program’s career record holder for sacks.”

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office said it responded to a private residsence in Colorado to investigate the death of a 46-year-old male, who it later identified as Haggans.

The cause of death if still being investigated, but “no foul play is evident,” the coroner’s office said in a statement.

The Steelers drafted Haggans in the fifth round in the 2000 NFL draft and he went on to become a star in Pittsburgh.

Haggans was a key part of the Steelers team that won the Super Bowl in 2005, recording a career-high nine sacks during the season.

After seven years in Pittsburgh, Haggans spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before putting an end to his career in 2012 after a year with the San Francisco 49ers.

Haggans led Colorado State to two championships in 1997 and 1999, the school said, and his 33 sacks is still a program record.

The school said it plans to make arrangements to “remember and celebrate the life of” Haggans.