CNN —

A federal judge on Thursday unsealed the identities of the co-signers on embattled Rep. George Santos’ $500,000 bond that allowed the New York Republican to stay out of federal custody after he was charged in a 13-count indictment.

The guarantors were listed as Elma Santos Preven and Gercino Dos Santos, according to signatures on the court documents that were unsealed. A law enforcement official confirmed to CNN that the guarantors were Santos’ aunt and father, respectively.

Santos’ attorney, Joseph Murray, said in a previous court filing that family members had co-signed the bond for the congressman.

Santos was released on bond and ordered to surrender his passport in May after pleading not guilty to 13 federal charges – seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

The family members’ names were revealed Thursday after Santos and his lawyer lost an appeal to keep the identities of the bond co-signers under seal. Santos had argued that he needed to shield his bond co-signers to protect their privacy and risked having them with withdraw their support once their names became public.

Santos’ father, who lives in New York, has donated to his son’s political campaigns in the past and has been listed in federal filings as working as a painter or in construction, Federal Election Commission records show. He also has been listed as retired.

House rules allow lawmakers to receive gifts from a broad array of extended relatives, including aunts, uncles, first cousins and in-laws without violating restrictions on receiving gifts.

This story has been updated with additional information.