CNN —

Sunrise Growers has recalled frozen fruit products sold at chain stores nationwide over possible listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration says.

The products were distributed to Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi and AWG across the country between fall 2022 and this week. The full list of recalled brands and package codes is available on the FDA’s website.

The fruit is linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been associated with the recall. Listeria generally causes short-term symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy people, but it can cause serious and even deadly infections in children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Infection may trigger stillbirths or miscarriages in pregnant women.

The FDA advises consumers who shopped at these stores to check their freezers for recalled fruit. If you have any, throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.

Correction: A previous version of this report misstated the name of Sunrise Growers.