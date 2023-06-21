CNN —

Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed “misogynist” online influencer, was appearing in a Bucharest court alongside his brother Wednesday on charges of human trafficking and rape.

Tate told reporters as he entered the Bucharest Tribunal that he believes “in God and I believe in the justice system, and we are going to be OK.”

He and his brother, Tristan, were surrounded by four bodyguards, who pushed media out of their way as they made their way inside the courthouse.

When asked by one reporter if he was a rapist, Andrew Tate responded: “Of course not, don’t ask me stupid questions.”

The pair looked in good spirits as they smiled and waved despite the seriousness of the charges that were laid against them on Tuesday, which include human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women.

The judge is expected to rule on the pair’s house arrest and set a trial date.

The Tate brothers are the highest-profile suspects to face trial on human-trafficking charges in Romania.

They were placed under house arrest alongside two Romanian female suspects pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women – accusations they have denied.

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

The Tate brothers’ legal team said it “will embrace the opportunity to fight in court and present arguments and evidence” to prove their innocence, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate Antena3 in Romania.