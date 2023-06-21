CNN —

“The kids you loved are all grown up,” begins a new trailer for the Paramount+ film “Zoey 102.”

The movies reunites Jamie Lynn Spears with her childhood castmates from the early 2000s Nickelodeon series, “Zoey 101.”

Spears is back as Zoey Brooks, but this time she’s an adult reuniting with her school buddies for her best friend’s wedding.

The show ended in 2008 after three seasons. That same year, a then 17-year-old Spears gave birth to her daughter, Maddie.

The new trailer dropped Tuesday, the same day Spears’ older sister, singer Britney Spears, shared a video on social media of a recent vacation.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!,” the caption on the video read in part. “I’ve missed you guys so much !!!”

The elder Spears appears to be mending fences with some of the family she has been estranged from since a court battle over her conservatorship.

Their mother, Lynn Spears, recently visited with her eldest daughter at her California home.

“Zoey 102” starts streaming July 27 on Paramount+.