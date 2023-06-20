Washington CNN —

A federal judge on Tuesday struck down Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth, dealing the strongest blow yet to a state prohibition on such care.

In an 80-page ruling, Judge James M. Moody Jr. said that the state’s “Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act” violated the US Constitution and that the 2021 law cannot be enforced by state officials.

“Rather than protecting children or safeguarding medical ethics, the evidence showed that the prohibited medical care improves the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting it, the State undermined the interests it claims to be advancing,” the judge wrote.

“Further, the various claims underlying the State’s arguments that the Act protects children and safeguards medical ethics do not explain why only gender-affirming medical care – and all gender-affirming medical care – is singled out for prohibition,” he continued. “The testimony of well-credentialed experts, doctors who provide gender-affirming medical care in Arkansas, and families that rely on that care directly refutes any claim by the State that the Act advances an interest in protecting children.”

Moody had temporarily blocked the law from going into effect in July 2021, and an eight-day trial took place last year in the case.

The lawsuit had been brought two years ago by four transgender adolescents in Arkansas and their families, as well as two doctors who provide gender-affirming care to trans youth in the state.

When Arkansas enacted the law in 2021, it became the first state in the nation to prohibit gender-affirming care for trans youth. The state’s then-Republican governor had initially vetoed the measure, but state lawmakers later overrode his veto.

This story is breaking and will be updated.