Jerusalem CNN —

Four people were killed and four more were wounded in shootings near the settlement of Eli in the West Bank, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said terrorists had opened fire near a gas station and that one of them had been neutralized. Israeli troops were pursuing additional suspects, the IDF said.

The four wounded were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem or Petach Tikva, the rescue service said.

Residents of Eli have been told to stay in their homes.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.