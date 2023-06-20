In this aerial view, homes sit on lots in a neighborhood on April 20, 2023 in Cutler Bay, Florida.
Here's what higher interest rates mean for you
01:07 - Source: CNN Business
Economy 15 videos
In this aerial view, homes sit on lots in a neighborhood on April 20, 2023 in Cutler Bay, Florida.
Here's what higher interest rates mean for you
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oliver bate allianz
Bankers dig in as recession looms in Europe
06:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
Hear why this bar owner decided to open a non-alcoholic bar
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
empty restaurant
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Washington, DC CNN  — 

US home building surged in May, climbing 21.7% from April, as low inventory in the existing home market continued to boost interest in new homes.

Housing starts, a measure of new home construction, came in far beyond expectations that they would decline by 0.1%, according to data released Tuesday by the Census Bureau.

The number of single‐family units rose in May to 1.631 million, above expectations for 1.40 million and above the revised April estimate of 1.34 million.

Building permits, which track the number of new housing units granted permits, also rose in May, after dropping in March and April. Permits were up 5.2% from the revised April rate of -1.5%.

Low inventory boosts home builder confidence

A separate survey released on Monday from the National Association of Home Builders revealed that the lack of inventory in the existing home market — as current homeowners hunker down with their ultra-low interest rates — continues to boost home builder sentiment.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index gauges market conditions and looks at current sales, buyer traffic and the outlook for sales of new construction homes over the next six months.

The index rose again in June, marking the sixth-straight month that builder confidence has increased and the first time that sentiment levels have surpassed the midpoint of 50 since July 2022.

“A bottom is forming for single-family home building as builder sentiment continues to gradually rise from the beginning of the year,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the NAHB. “The Federal Reserve nearing the end of its tightening cycle is also good news for future market conditions in terms of mortgage rates and the cost of financing for builder and developer loans.”

Dietz added that the Federal Reserve and Washington policymakers must take into consideration how the state of home building is critical for the inflation outlook and the future of monetary policy.

Interactive: See what housing affordability looks like where you live

“Shelter cost growth is now the leading source of inflation, and such costs can only be tamed by building more affordable, attainable housing — for-sale, for-rent, multifamily and single-family,” he said. “By addressing supply chain issues, the skilled labor shortage, and reducing or eliminating inefficient regulatory policies such as exclusionary zoning, policymakers can play an important and much-needed role in the fight against inflation.”

It is good news for home buyers that builders feel more optimistic, given low levels of existing home inventory and ongoing gradual improvements for supply chains, said Alicia Huey, NAHB’s Chairman.

“However, access for builder and developer loans has become more difficult to obtain over the last year, which will ultimately result in lower lot supplies as the industry tries to expand off cycle lows.”

Another sign that builders are optimistic that purchase demand is strong is that overall, builders are gradually pulling back on sales incentives.

The share of builders cutting prices to boost sale dropped to 25% in June, down from 27% in May and 30% in April. It has declined steadily since peaking at 36% in November 2022.

In addition, the average price reduction for a new home was 7% in June, below the 8% rate in December 2022. A little over half of builders offered incentives to buyers in June, less than in December 2022, when the share was 62%.