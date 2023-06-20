CNN —

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is one of Spider-Man’s villains in a new trailer for the upcoming film, “Kraven the Hunter.”

Johnson, who previously played Quicksilver in the 2015 Marvel film “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” plays Kraven/Sergei Kravinoff. The film is directed by J. C. Chandor and was written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

KRAVEN THE HUNTER – Official Red Band Trailer (HD)

The new movie will delve into Sergei’s background, featuring Russell Crowe as his father and Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov, also a villain named Chameleon.

After Sergei was attacked by a lion in the past, his family left him behind to die. But instead, he gains superpowers after a drop of blood from the lion gets into an open wound.

Alessandro Nivola also makes an appearance in the trailer as Spider-Man villain, Rhino, before it cuts to black.

It’s the first movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe to get an R-rating. It’s scheduled to debut in theaters in October.