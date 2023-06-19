Space and Science

Eerie lightning on Jupiter spied by Juno spacecraft

By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published 5:03 PM EDT, Mon June 19, 2023
In this image captured on December 30, 2020, Juno spotted lightning striking near Jupiter's north pole.
The NASA Juno spacecraft spotted lightning striking near Jupiter's north pole, shown in this image taken December 30, 2020.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS
Jupiter's northernmost cyclone, seen to the right along the bottom edge of image, was captured by Juno.
Jupiter's northernmost cyclone, seen to the right along the bottom edge of image, was captured by Juno.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSSImage
This jack-o-lantern-esque view of Jupiter is a mosaic of images taken by the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii. The bright spots represent Jupiter's internal heat escaping through holes in the planet's massive cloud cover.
This jack-o-lantern-esque view of Jupiter is a mosaic of images taken by the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii. The bright spots represent Jupiter's internal heat escaping through holes in the planet's massive cloud cover.
International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M.H. Wong/Mahdi Zamani
Part of Jupiter's southern equatorial region can be seen in this image captured by Juno's JunoCam imager. But it's flipped to show the expanse of Jupiter's atmosphere, with the poles to the left and right, rather than top to bottom.
Part of Jupiter's southern equatorial region can be seen in this image captured by Juno's JunoCam imager. But it's flipped to show the expanse of Jupiter's atmosphere, with the poles to the left and right, rather than top to bottom.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill
In this image captured by Juno, six cyclones remain stable at Jupiter's south pole. A small cyclone, seen at the bottom right in yellow, has recently joined the party.
In this image captured by Juno, six cyclones remain stable at Jupiter's south pole. A small cyclone, seen at the bottom right in yellow, has recently joined the party.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM
An artist's impression of a collision between a young Jupiter and a massive, still-forming protoplanet in the early solar system.
An artist's impression of a collision between a young Jupiter and a massive, still-forming protoplanet in the early solar system.
K. Suda & Y. Akimoto/Mabuchi Design Office/Astrobiology Center Japan
These dramatic swirls on Jupiter are atmospheric features. Clouds swirl around a circular feature in a jet stream region.
These dramatic swirls on Jupiter are atmospheric features. Clouds swirl around a circular feature in a jet stream region.
Kevin M. Gill/NASA
Is that a dolphin on Jupiter? No, but it definitely looks like one. It's actually a cloud that looks like it's swimming through cloud bands along the South Temperate Belt.
Is that a dolphin on Jupiter? No, but it definitely looks like one. It's actually a cloud that looks like it's swimming through cloud bands along the South Temperate Belt.
Brian Swift/Seán Doran/NASA
This composite image, derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter, shows the central cyclone at the planet's north pole and the eight cyclones that encircle it.
This composite image, derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter, shows the central cyclone at the planet's north pole and the eight cyclones that encircle it.
JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM/NASA
This striking image of Jupiter was captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft as it performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant.
This striking image of Jupiter was captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft as it performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt
Algorithmic-based scaling and coloring reveal a vivid look at the Great Red Spot in July 2017.
Algorithmic-based scaling and coloring reveal a vivid look at the Great Red Spot in July 2017.
Shawn Handran/NASA
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is a storm with a 10,000-mile-wide cluster of clouds in July 2017.
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is a storm with a 10,000-mile-wide cluster of clouds in July 2017.
NASA
Color enhancements offer a detailed look into the Great Red Spot.
Color enhancements offer a detailed look into the Great Red Spot.
Tom Momary/NASA
NASA configured this comparison of its own image of Earth with an image of Jupiter taken by astronomer Christopher Go.
NASA configured this comparison of its own image of Earth with an image of Jupiter taken by astronomer Christopher Go.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Christopher Go
This artist's concept shows the pole-to-pole orbits of the NASA's Juno spacecraft at Jupiter.
This artist's concept shows the pole-to-pole orbits of the NASA's Juno spacecraft at Jupiter.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI
This image shows Jupiter's south pole, as seen by NASA's Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color and stereographic projection.
This image shows Jupiter's south pole, as seen by NASA's Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color and stereographic projection.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Betsy Asher Hall/Gervasio Robles
An even closer view of Jupiter's clouds obtained by NASA's Juno spacecraft.
An even closer view of Jupiter's clouds obtained by NASA's Juno spacecraft.
NASA/SWRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Seán Doran
Jupiter's north polar region comes into view as NASA's Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet.
Jupiter's north polar region comes into view as NASA's Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet.
JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/NASA
This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno's unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.
This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno's unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/J
NASA's Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet's four largest moons: from left, Io, Europa and Ganymede.
NASA's Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet's four largest moons: from left, Io, Europa and Ganymede.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS
An illustration depicts NASA's Juno spacecraft entering Jupiter's orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant.
An illustration depicts NASA's Juno spacecraft entering Jupiter's orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant.
Caltech/JPL/NASA
This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter.
This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter.
NASA
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter's auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter's auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno.
NASA/ESA/J. Nichols
This artist rendering shows Juno orbiting Jupiter.
This artist rendering shows Juno orbiting Jupiter.
NASA
Jupiter and the gaseous planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet.
Jupiter and the gaseous planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet.
NASA
Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft's JunoCam.
Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft's JunoCam.
NASA
Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei, the scientist who discovered Jupiter's four largest moons on January 7, 1610.
Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei, the scientist who discovered Jupiter's four largest moons on January 7, 1610.
NASA
Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed.
Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed.
NASA
Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission.
Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission.
NASA
Technicians test the three massive solar arrays that power the Juno spacecraft. In this photo taken February 2, 2011, each solar array is unfurled at a Lockheed Martin Space Systems facility in Denver.
Technicians test the three massive solar arrays that power the Juno spacecraft. In this photo taken February 2, 2011, each solar array is unfurled at a Lockheed Martin Space Systems facility in Denver.
NASA
Juno, meet Jupiter

Editor’s Note: Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN  — 

A NASA spacecraft captured the eerie glow of lightning inside a swirling vortex on Jupiter.

The green lightning bolt was seen inside one of the many vortices that cluster near Jupiter’s north pole.

Scientists are still trying to understand many facets of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, including its massive storms and how lightning and lightning-like events occur on the gas giant.

Lightning bolts originate from water clouds on Earth, and most of the strikes occur near the equator. But on Jupiter, the strikes emerge from clouds that are the result of ammonia and water, and they occur most frequently near the planet’s poles.

Jupiter. From left, November 2022 and January 2023.
Jupiter. From left, November 2022 and January 2023.

Hubble telescope captures images of Jupiter and Uranus looking different

The Juno spacecraft, which first arrived to observe Jupiter and its moons in 2016, captured the event during its 31st close flyby of the gas giant on December 30, 2020. The mission was about 19,900 miles (32,000 kilometers) above the cloud tops when it took the image.

Using raw data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam instrument, citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill developed the final image in 2022.

The raw images of Jupiter and its moons taken by JunoCam are posted online and available for anyone to process.

Juno’s ongoing investigation will help scientists gain a greater understanding of the largest planet in the solar system and its distinctive features.

Peering below dense clouds

Juno’s orbit around Jupiter is shifting closer to the planet over time, so the spacecraft will closely pass its nightside in the coming months, allowing for more opportunities to spy lightning on the gas giant.

“As well as continuously changing our orbit to allow new perspectives of Jupiter and flying low over the nightside of the planet, the spacecraft will also be threading the needle between some of Jupiter’s rings to learn more about their origin and composition,” said Matthew Johnson, acting project manager for the Juno mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in a statement.

In the artist's impression, which is not to scale, Ganymede is shown in the foreground, Callisto to the far right, and Europa centre-right. Volcanically active moon Io is also shown, at left. The moons were imaged by NASA's Galileo spacecraft; Jupiter is seen here with a vivid aurora, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
In the artist's impression, which is not to scale, Ganymede is shown in the foreground, Callisto to the far right, and Europa centre-right. Volcanically active moon Io is also shown, at left. The moons were imaged by NASA's Galileo spacecraft; Jupiter is seen here with a vivid aurora, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
ESA

Juice mission launches to explore Jupiter’s icy ocean worlds

Juno is equipped with multiple instruments that can make detections beneath the thick cloud cover on Jupiter to collect data on the planet’s origins, atmosphere and weather phenomena.

The spacecraft has performed more than 50 flybys of Jupiter and also made close passes by three of Jupiter’s largest moons, including the icy ocean worlds of Europa and Ganymede, and Io, the most volcanically active place in the solar system.

“Our upcoming flybys in July and October will bring us even closer, leading up to our twin flyby encounters with Io in December of this year and February of next year, when we fly within 1,500 kilometers of its surface,” said Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, in a statement. “All of these flybys are providing spectacular views of the volcanic activity of this amazing moon. The data should be amazing.”

Related