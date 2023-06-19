CNN —

Hundreds of thousands are without power across the South as states swelter under record-breaking temperatures following a round of severe storms that brought hail and tornado reports. And more storms are on the way.

More than 500,000 customers were without power in the South as of Sunday evening – including more than 220,000 in Oklahoma and more than 100,000 in Texas and another 100,000 in Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

Residents are going without air conditioning as a blistering heat wave continues across much of Texas, Louisiana and southern New Mexico and Mississippi.

There are around 35 million people under heat alerts from southeastern New Mexico to southern Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.

“Temperatures in the 100s will not only rival daily high temperature marks for the nation but may tie or break existing records,” the National Weather Service said. “There will be little relief overnight with lows in the upper 70s and 80s.”

Several daily heat records were already broken on Sunday. Del Rio, Texas, recorded a temperature of 111 degrees Sunday, breaking a previous daily record of 106 degrees set in 2011. Austin Camp Mabry, Texas, tied its record of 106 degrees set a dozen years ago and McAllen, Texas, reported a record-breaking 105 degrees.

As the heat wave continues, over 40 daily records could be tied or broken across Texas this week. The worst of the heat is expected from Monday through Wednesday.

The combination of temperature and humidity – or the the heat index – could climb to 113 to 122 degrees in cities like Houston, San Antonio, Brownsville and Dallas.

The National Weather Service is advising residents to stay inside during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water and not leave children or pets in vehicles.

“In case we haven’t said it enough,” the National Weather Service Midland, Texas, tweeted, it’s going to be “HOT. Try to spend as little time as possible outdoors, but if you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the AC, drink plenty of water & spend as much time as possible in the shade,” “These temps are not playing around!”

Cities across the south – some still cleaning up from last week’s storms – are preparing for hot weather by opening cooling centers.

The City of Houston is opening cooling centers from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT on Sunday and Monday as the city braces for high temperatures. Caddo Parish in Louisiana has opened additional cooling centers as the parish still grapples with power outages and storm cleanup.

New Orleans’ emergency preparedness campaign is working with the New Orleans Fire Department to set up hydration stations to provide water and sunscreen Sunday and Monday.

Storm clouds move above Beaver, Oklahoma, Saturday. Thea Sandmael/Reuters

Meanwhile, residents in the Lower Mississippi Valley and the central Gulf Coast states face another threat: storms could bring flooding, hail and possible tornadoes.

An enhanced risk for severe storms, level 3 of 5, stretches from northern Louisiana to western Alabama, including Jackson. The region faces the risk of nighttime tornadoes, large to very large hail and damaging wind gusts, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Another swath of the country, from far eastern Texas to far western Georgia and extending north to the Kentucky-Missouri border, could also see large hail, damaging winds and a chance of a tornado, forecasters said. Cities in the risk area include Memphis, Birmingham, Montgomery, Shreveport and Mobile.

There were over 70 storm reports across the Southeast on Sunday, including six tornado reports, mostly in central Mississippi, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Hail 2 inches wide or larger was also reported Sunday in Hunt, Texas, and Kerrville, Texas.

On Monday, the threat of excessive rainfall moves eastward to the southeastern parts of the country, bringing the threat of thunderstorms and flooding over parts of the Southeast, southern Mid-Atlantic, and Southern Appalachians.