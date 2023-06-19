Editor’s note: Anne Byrn was food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 1978 to 1993. A cookbook author, she lives with her family in Nashville. You can find more of her writing in Between the Layers on Substack. The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN

With the official arrival of summer this week, Americans are gathering out-of-doors with friends and family at picnics, parades, street fairs and weddings. And as they do, many are looking warily over their shoulders.

Even as we pack our beach chairs and stock up on sunscreen, the nation’s public health crisis — gun violence — has many of us feeling vulnerable.

I miss the world I knew before mass shootings, when mingling in a crowd during the months of June, July and August meant backyard burgers on a languorous summer afternoon.

In blissful summers gone by, if you had absolutely nothing to do, you made something up. You ambled down the street. Maybe you spent a few lazy hours hanging out at the pool. And in an era before cell phones, if your mother wanted you to come home, the announcer called your name on the pool’s loudspeaker, broadcasting to the entire world that your mom was looking for you, and everybody had a good laugh.

Now, with each mass shooting event at a graduation — or Juneteenth event or music festival or pro sports championship celebration or Sweet 16 birthday party — it becomes increasingly clear that we have veered further away than ever from the innocence and tranquility of bygone days.

My two sisters and I once staged an ice cream parlor at home, and the neighborhood kids sat at our kitchen counter, and while I built the banana splits, one sister took the orders and the other took the money. Summers also meant catching lightning bugs in a mayonnaise jar, eating cold watermelon and spitting out the seeds, and cranking peach ice cream by hand.

And to cool off, we bought tickets to the movies because the Belle Meade Theatre was air-conditioned. Never once did we eye the exit out of fear that someone with an AR-15 would start shooting.

Today, my granddaughter can never have that sort of freedom. It’s hard to fathom that young people today mark the passage of time in their lives as “pre-Columbine” or “post-Sandy Hook” — as in the Columbine and Sandy Hook school shootings — although you don’t really have to mention the “shooting” part. Everyone knows exactly what you mean.

Why are we putting up with this? Why is this OK? All I really want right now is what every grandparent wants — health and safety for my grandchildren and to be able to protect them from danger. And I believe we can do it.

We managed once before to muster up the resolve to fight a terrible scourge: I’m old enough to remember the collective shrugging of shoulders about driving drunk, as if everyone had done it at least once — including young professionals in the 1970s and 1980s who reveled in a good happy hour after work.

But on May 3, 1980, Candy Lightner’s 13-year-old daughter, Cari, was walking to a church carnival in the suburban town of Fair Oaks, outside Sacramento, California. Until then, Fair Oaks was like any other innocent small town. It had century-old citrus groves and a quirky tradition of letting chickens roam freely through the streets. But it seemed to lose some of its innocence that day when a drunken driver struck Cari from behind and killed her.

Bereaved and distraught, Lightner founded Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, better known as MADD. The organization succeeded in helping educate Americans about how to be personally responsible behind the wheel and compassionate for others. One year in, MADD changed the dialogue. It also changed its name to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, focusing on the real foe — the act of impaired driving.

Why can’t we marshal the same energy and outrage and resourcefulness to end the carnage taking place in our schools, malls, and on our city streets? A generation of activists protested the Vietnam War and marched for Civil Rights. Why aren’t their children and grandchildren taking to the streets now to demand an end to the gun violence madness?

I write cookbooks for a living, and have researched American history for them: I am emboldened to learn of women throughout time who have responded to deplorable conditions and embraced solutions out of compassion and love. Decades before MADD, these brave crusaders pushed for food regulations, better working conditions and — something that’s been in the news a lot lately — child labor laws.

That same energy can be marshaled to fight gun violence. Goodness knows, there is a groundswell of support for stricter gun laws today. Sixty-one percent of registered voters told a Fox News poll in April that they are in favor of reinstating a ban on assault rifles. And 65 percent of American gun owners polled said they are in favor of “red flag” laws, according to an NPR/Ipsos survey from July 2022.

Are we finally ready to take personal responsibility? On the heels of this year’s mass shootings in Tennessee, Texas and Georgia, are we willing to give Americans what they are demanding — sensible gun legislation?

The Covenant School shooting in Nashville happened right in my backyard. The red and black bows in the school’s colors remain on mailboxes up and down my street after that tragedy in late March, when three children and three adults were gunned down. Not long after the shootings, thousands of people of all ages linked arms over 3 miles of downtown Nashville to get the attention of our Tennessee Legislature. We were outraged that our state representatives did nothing to address guns before their session ended.

Some of our politicians have responded, although not entirely as I might have expected. Gov. Bill Lee announced a special session of the state Legislature to be held in August on ways to “strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.” When that session is held, all eyes will be on our gun-loving red state, home to three firearm manufacturers. Stay tuned.

And a few weeks back, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee suggested that grandparents arm themselves to help protect schools. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at the notion. It seemed farcical and yet sadly tragic, too, that she had no better solutions.

I believe grandparents would be more useful, and would be better able to get the attention of lawmakers, if we did more than just guard the door.

We could write letters and make phone calls in support of red flag laws, talk with people who own guns, educate ourselves and others about extreme risk protection, and insist on universal background checks before a gun purchase, because in my home state and many others across the country, we have none of that.

I know that there is a lively discussion about older people in public life, but we elders know a thing or two. We have tools that life has afforded us. We might be civic, neighborhood or church leaders.

And our wisdom should be tapped as we strive to achieve a solution to a seemingly intractable problem. We can help show a broken country how to overcome differences with selfless persistence and love of community.

At the very least, we have to try.