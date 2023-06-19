CNN —

After a food-realted health scare over the weekend, Quincy Jones is out of the hospital.

The famed music producer was transported from his Los Angeles home to the emergency room on Saturday after a 911 call was made, a representative for Jones told TMZ. After being treated for a bad reaction to food, he was released and in “good spirits,” reports the outlet.

Jones, who turned 90 in March, has worked with countless artists from Miles Davis to Ray Charles and Michael Jackson, producing Jackson’s “Off The Wall,” “Thriller,” and “Bad.”

He also produced the charity anthem “We Are the World.” On screen, Jones has produced numerous television and film projects, including an upcoming remake of “The Color Purple.”

He has won 28 Grammys throughout his career.

Jones revealed in his 2018 documentary “Quincy” that he had suffered from two brain aneurysms in the past.