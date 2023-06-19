CNN —

The search for British actor Julian Sands, who was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel mountains northeast of Los Angeles, resumed on Saturday, according to a news release on Monday from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The release stated that officials “continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located.”

Over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search efforts, which were supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched in “remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessment efforts,” according to officials.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shared videos of the helicopters and air support participating in the search on their Twitter page.

Officials said Monday that “despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” and that multiple search areas include steep terrain covered in “10 plus feet of ice and snow.”

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for Sands.

Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson with the department, told CNN in January that officials were forced to suspend their search efforts due to severe weather and an avalanche threat.

Officials previously said that cell phone pings from January 15 led them to believe Sands, a longtime resident of the Los Angeles area, went missing near the Mt. Baldy area.

Since then, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches specific to Sands, with volunteers clocking in over 500 hours of search time.

The 65-year-old actor is best known for his work in shows like “24” and movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.” His other credits include films “The Killing Fields” and “Leaving Las Vegas” and the TV series “Smallville.”

Sands most recently appeared in a recurring role in the Netflix series “What/If.”